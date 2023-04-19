BLOOMINGTON — A group of German students from the "Buseum Project" will bring their mobile exhibit to the museum square in downtown Bloomington on Tuesday.

The exhibit, titled "Heartland's Future: How can we live together on a changing planet?", is part of an effort to raise awareness on climate change.

The exhibit features a series of presentations and panel discussions, exploring recent research, solutions and practical actions to help combat the effects of climate change.

The exhibit will be hosted from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday on the Jefferson Street side of the McLean County Museum of History, and is free and open to the public.

Guests will have the opportunity to interact with the exhibits, participate in the discussions and learn more about the impacts of climate change.

The event is in partnership with the Ecology Action Center.

Contact mmears@mchistory.org or 309-827-0428 for more information.

