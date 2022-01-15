MLK luncheon honors social justice activists in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — Several students and community members were honored Saturday at the 46th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Luncheon.

Organized by the Bloomington and Normal Human Relations Commissions, the virtual event recognized five people who reflect the ideology of the civil right leader.

The luncheon was scheduled on what would have been MLK’s 93rd birthday.

Presented with honors were the Rev. Dr. Brigitte Black of Bloomington, Michelle Cook of Normal, and youth award winners Raji More of Bloomington, Erica Rosenberger of Normal, and Cana Brooks, also of Normal.

Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe and Normal Mayor Chris Koos provided opening remarks to attendees in a video message, congratulating the honorees.

Mwilambwe said it’s an honor to continue the tradition of celebrating MLK’s legacy.

“So much is possible when we unite, dream and build together,” he said. “The works of this year's award winners are the perfect example of that.”

Bloomington’s mayor said there’s still work to do, “but we will get there.”

"Let us carry Dr. King's legacy into the future as we pursue equity access and justice.”

Koos said King’s work centered on courage, understanding, justice, education, inclusiveness and service. He said those values are shared by the Twin Cities. And in over two decades as mayor, he said he’s seen the communities change to embrace diversity.

Speaking for just over 30 minutes in his keynote address, Tony Waller, vice president of constituent relations and racial equity for Walmart, recounted stories of MLK’s work in social justice and activism.

He said MLK’s birthday is a time to look back. Specifically, he pointed to a date in 1944 that Waller said was lost to history, but forever changed the course of events.

Waller said a bus traveling through Georgia was nearly empty, except for its driver and two Black high school boys accompanied by a teacher, who was also Black. They were headed back to Atlanta from an oratory contest in Dublin. The boys were seated at the front of the bus — Waller said the driver didn’t bother to enforce segregated seating rules at first.

But when they pulled into Macon, Waller said the racial dynamics changed. Many white passengers boarded, and the driver demanded the boys give up their seats. They refused.

Waller said one of the boys had just given a speech on equal rights. Although he didn’t win the contest, Waller said the teen was determined to conquer this test of wills.

Fearing for their safety, the teacher pleaded for the boys to move. Waller said they reluctantly got up and were forced to stand in the bus aisle for the 90-mile trip to Atlanta, feeling helpless and humiliated.

He said one of the students was a 15-year-old minister’s son, who would later be known as Dr. King.

Waller said: “It was a 15-year-old boy’s first head-on collision with institutionalized racism, and it was the beginning of his resolve to spend his life working for social justice.”

