BLOOMINGTON — Fifteen months ago, in the chaos of a Halloween night with all of its tricks and treats, a black Shih Tzu named Oliver went missing.

Earlier this month, that little dog came home.

Oliver, affectionately called Ollie, had been part of Danielle Morton's family for several years. He has a distinct limp in his hind leg and was part of the foster system.

"Oliver was our foster dog," Morton said. "He was a foster failure. We fell in love with him and decided to adopt him. He's always been a part of our family.

"He was actually a groomsman in our wedding," Morton said.

Morton said Ollie simply disappeared from their neighborhood in Old Farm Lakes.

"Halloween, you know, all the chaos, the trick-or-treating, he must've got out," she said. "He went missing."

Morton, a school teacher at Oakland Elementary, immediately printed flyers and started searching. She said her students were just as worried about Ollie as she.

She even posted on social media in the LOST-FOUND PETS in Bloomington/Normal Facebook group.

But they didn't hear anything.

"There are so many black Shih Tzus in Bloomington," Morton said. She said her hopes rose "every time you see one being walked … of course it never was (Ollie)."

And that's how life went on. Fall moved to winter, the calendar turned and the Mortons welcomed a new baby.

All without Ollie.

Meanwhile …

Several months into 2022, on another side of Bloomington, Bobbi Case got a call.

Her then-partner heard about a family that allegedly was going to euthanize their black Shih Tzu. He had a limp in his hind legs.

Through tears, Case detailed how she took in the dog and gave him a Barbie bed meant for a child.

Case said she did her best to take care of him despite dealing with unstable housing and poverty, herself.

Case said the dog, whom she named Bucky, would only eat things like Pedigree brand filet mignon dog food: "He had to have the fancy food."

For six months, that's how they lived. But Case said Bucky would often look into the distance, as if searching for something.

"I'd open the door for him and he was always looking for something," she said.

Then, unfortunately, Case found herself in need of housing. The shelter she went to said they could take her, but not Bucky.

Case said she desperately started looking for someone to care for Bucky.

"I was like, 'Lord, please tell me, who loves animals as much as I?'"

Enter Bonita Brewer.

Guardian angel

Brewer has several pets herself, and her home features small, but plush beds for each of them.

She and Case have known each other for a long time but had lost touch over the years.

Case said she drove by Brewer's house a few times, wondering if she should stop.

At the time, the two hadn't seen each other in over a year, Brewer said.

Finally, Case said, wiping away tears, "I stopped, and I walked up. I was crying, and I'm like, 'Bonita, please...'" trailing off.

Brewer said, "She came up to the door and said, 'Bonita, it's Bobbi Case.'" It only took a moment for Brewer to recognize the situation.

Recalling that day, Brewer explained, "She said, 'I can't have the dog till I get on my feet. Will you keep the dog for me?' So I did."

No negotiation, no stipulation, no ifs, ands or buts — Bucky found another home.

Brewer groomed him then took him to the veterinarian at Hawthorne Park.

They suggested he might be a lost dog and, with Brewer's permission, Hawthorne posted Bucky on social media in the LOST-FOUND PETS in Bloomington/Normal group.

That was Feb. 8 this year.

… in a haystack

Pretty quickly, Brewer got a call from Hawthorne asking permission to share her contact information.

Someone was interested in talking about Bucky.

"(They said) 'Can we give Danielle (Morton) your number?'" Brewer said. "Then Danielle came, and I called Bobbi (Case)."

That was Saturday, Feb. 11.

The three women gathered at Brewer's house. Case recalled, "I'll never forget it. I get chill bumps."

Case said Morton approached the truck where Bucky was sitting cautiously. Morton said she didn't want to get her hopes up.

Still, Morton looked at the little dog and sought some familiar features.

Then, Case said, Morton started jumping up and down, gleefully shouting. "She was like, 'It's Ollie! It's Ollie!'"

Homeward bound

Case said she is grateful for the time she had with Oliver, whom she still calls Buck on occasion. But, she said, she knows he belongs with Morton.

For her part, Brewer said she didn't do much and, frankly, didn't want any praise or thanks.

Case thinks otherwise. She refers to Brewer as an "angel."

All three were worried how Oliver would transition back to life with the Mortons. He was gone for 15 months, after all.

But he seems to be doing just fine, Morton said.

"When my son was a baby, (Oliver) insisted on sitting in the chair while I fed him. Yesterday," Morton said, "he started doing that again every time I feed my daughter."

