Miracle League of Central Illinois continues growth, outreach efforts

NORMAL — For years, Tim Barnes has been announcing games for the Miracle League of Central Illinois, which strives to remove any barriers keeping children with physical or mental disabilities from playing baseball.

Although the organization started with about 12 to 15 special needs kids, Barnes said awareness has started to take off in recent years. In 2022, the Miracle League had roughly 60 volunteers and over 100 special needs players, which Barnes said lends proof to the adage made famous in the 1989 movie "Field of Dreams" that "if you build it, they will come."

Miracle League of Central Illinois closed out its 2022 season with four games Sunday afternoon.

Tommie Knudsen has been playing and volunteering with Miracle League for the past 13 years, after his mother encouraged him and his sister to try it out. He thanked his friends and coaches for making it an experience he hopes to be a part of next year.

"I'm just happy to be out here, and I've just got to hit home runs," Knudsen said.

Mike Wright, CEO of Miracle League of Central Illinois, said his father, Bill, first proposed the idea of building a special baseball field for kids with disabilities in 2008.

For the first few years, games were held at G.E. Park and eventually the Pony Baseball fields. However, the grassy fields made it difficult for children in wheelchairs or with other physical disabilities to participate.

But in 2015, with the assistance of Bloomington-Normal union workers who offered free labor, a customized, wheelchair-friendly rubberized turf field was built north of the Corn Crib. A year later, an adjacent building with concessions and restrooms was built.

Players are paired with an able-bodied "buddy," who helps them swing a bat or run the bases. Volunteers have come from local high school sports teams, students at Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan universities, the Rotary Club and other organizations.

Although word has spread about Miracle League much more since the new field was built, Wright said about 90% of people he talks to don't know about the organization. Miracle League's volunteer board does help with outreach, but there hasn't been a volunteer to attend community events to get the word out.

"In reality, there is a ton of folks that don't know about it and we see that every day," Wright said. "I'll ask people, 'Hey, come out to a game sometime,' and they're like, 'What?'"

John Lutes, former board president of Miracle League, said the goal is not not just to give children with disabilities the opportunity to play baseball. It's also about giving kids the chance to make new friends, build confidence and be treated like other kids.

"For the organization, as a whole, I think our primary purpose is to provide that fun experience for our kids, our players and our families," Lutes said.

The Bloomington and ISU police departments also were in attendance on Sunday to promote community engagement.

Bloomington Police Sgt. Kiel Nowers, who heads BPD's community engagement unit, said this was the department's first year participating in the event, and he thought it would be an amazing opportunity to build trust and support with the community.

"We want to let everybody know in the community that we're here to help," Nowers said. "When they see a police officer, they know that we're not something scary and, especially for the kids with special needs, it's important that they see us smiling and having fun and not just when there's a tragedy or some enforcement action being taken."

In addition to the games, representatives from the Central Illinois Sled Hockey Association, which also provides sporting opportunities for children with special needs, were in attendance.

That Kid Place, a mobile sensory museum for autistic and special needs children, also was parked outside the ball diamond.

"The friends of Miracle League go so beyond our families," Lutes said. "There are very, very good-hearted people who stepped forward and helped us, supported us and helped contribute to the vision of Miracle League."

For more information on Miracle League of Central Illinois, visit www.miracleleagueci.com.