MINIER — The Minier Police Department is accepting applications for the Bob Quarello Memorial Scholarship.
Quarello served for nearly 40 years with the department and other law enforcement agencies, and he taught the DARE program for six school districts.
Scholarship applicants must be a resident of Fulton, Mason, Peoria or Tazewell county and enrolled in classes in preparation for a career in law enforcement or a related field.
Current law enforcement officers returning to school for ongoing education and members or former members of an explorer program in the W.D. Boyce Council are also eligible to apply.
Scholarship winners will be awarded a minimum of $500 depending on availability of funding. More than $19,000 in scholarships have been awarded since the scholarship began.
Applications are available by calling 309-392-2442 or emailing weseloh@minier.com. Applications are due by May 1.
See photos: Fire damages business, apartment building in Minier
081120-blm-loc-8minier
081120-blm-loc-1minier
081120-blm-loc-7minier
081120-blm-loc-12minier
081120-blm-loc-3minier
081120-blm-loc-13minier
081120-blm-loc-9minier
081120-blm-loc-14minier
081120-blm-loc-15minier
081120-blm-loc-6minier
081120-blm-loc-16minier
081120-blm-loc-10minier
081120-blm-loc-5minier
081120-blm-loc-2minier
081120-blm-loc-4minier
081120-blm-loc-11minier
081120-blm-loc-17minier
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.