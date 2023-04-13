MINIER — The Minier Police Department is accepting applications for the Bob Quarello Memorial Scholarship.

Quarello served for nearly 40 years with the department and other law enforcement agencies, and he taught the DARE program for six school districts.

Scholarship applicants must be a resident of Fulton, Mason, Peoria or Tazewell county and enrolled in classes in preparation for a career in law enforcement or a related field.

Current law enforcement officers returning to school for ongoing education and members or former members of an explorer program in the W.D. Boyce Council are also eligible to apply.

Scholarship winners will be awarded a minimum of $500 depending on availability of funding. More than $19,000 in scholarships have been awarded since the scholarship began.

Applications are available by calling 309-392-2442 or emailing weseloh@minier.com. Applications are due by May 1.

