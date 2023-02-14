BLOOMINGTON — The oldest female snow leopard at Miller Park Zoo has died after suffering from kidney problems, the zoo said Tuesday.

Zoo staff had been monitoring and treating Hima, the snow leopard, for renal decline over the past few weeks, the zoo said in a social media post. Kidney problems are not uncommon in older felines, the zoo said, and the team did everything possible to ensure Hima was comfortable.

Over the past few days, however, her behavior and responses to caregivers signaled that the condition had advanced, the zoo said. She was euthanized Tuesday.

"This was not an easy decision to make," the zoo said, "though it was the correct one."

Hima was born in Quebec's Granby Zoo in 2010. She went to the Bronx Zoo in 2011 and lived there with her sister for a year before coming to Bloomington, where she was introduced to male snow leopard Rilu. Together, they produced three successful litters of cubs since 2015. The last two of those cubs are now adults, still living at Miller Park Zoo. Rilu died in January 2022 of COVID-induced pneumonia.

The zoo said Hima was known for being vocal and "chatty" with keepers. "She could often be observed with her tongue sticking out a little bit, a personal quirk that always made staff and visitors smile," the zoo said.

"Our Zookeepers, staff, and volunteers all feel the impact of Hima’s loss," the zoo continued in the post, which had received hundreds of reactions less than an hour after it was posted. "The team at Miller Park Zoo appreciates the support and understanding of the community during this difficult time."