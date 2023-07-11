BLOOMINGTON — The Miller Park Zoological Society announced Rick and Kim Percy of Bloomington as this year's honorary co-chairs for the annual ZooDo Fundraiser.

Rick Percy co-owns Clemens Insurance, which is the event's top Wildlife Warrior sponsor.

ZooDo is the zoo's largest fundraiser that benefits the society. This year's event will be Saturday, Sept. 23 and will feature food, animal encounters, auction items and live entertainment.

Tickets for the event go on sale later this month.

Money raised at the event supports animal exhibits and habitats, education and community outreach, and maintaining zoo history.

Visit mpzs.org or contact 309-434-2243 for more information.