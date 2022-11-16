Miller Park Zoo Wild Lights event returns Dec. 2

BLOOMINGTON — Miller Park Zoo's ninth annual Wild Lights event will return from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2-3 and 9-10.
The community is invited to experience the zoo decorated for the holidays, featuring activities for kids, Santa and Mrs. Claus, local vendors, and concessions for purchase. There will also be a "make your own s'more" kit available for $3.
Tickets are $8 per person for ages 3 and up and $3 per person for MPZ society members. Children 3 and under get in free. Tickets are available for purchase in the ZOOtique gift shop or by calling the zoo at 309-434-2250.
Miller Park Zoo is at 1020 S. Morris Ave. in Bloomington and is open 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily, except for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Visit
millerparkzoo.org for more information.
The Sunshine BELLS of Bloomington-Normal Community Bells play before the the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff breakfast
Clay Jackson
Watch now: 40 pictures from ZooDo Zamboree
ZooDo Honorary co- chairs Larry and Marlene Dietz with Dee Frautschi (center)
Paula and John Pratt
Peggy Hundley, Laura and Michael O’Connor, Cheryl Magnuson, Tracy Patkunas
Dick Meads, Ed and Jon Voegele
Tiffany Gaia, Amanda Jones
Erik Heinonen with red-tail hawk Borealis
Cody Erbes, Courtney Tarvin, Hollie and Elisa MacFarlane, Vanessa and Jeff Spenard
Roger and Jennifer Johnson
Garrett VonDerHeide, Brandon Shaffer
Guests enjoying an animal encounter with Erik Heinonen and Borealis, a red-tail hawk
John Tobias and Sharon Reed gazing at the guanaco
Krystal Barker, Larum Dean
Tom Carroll, Erica Epperson
Linda Ash, Margie Hohenshell
Adriana LaRosa Ransom, Pablo LaRosa
Andrew and Lauren Bridgewater
Frank and Angie Hoffman, Vicki and Robert Varney
Melissa Isenburg Tremper, Mark Tremper
Ronda and Brad Glenn, Debra and Tim Leighton, Joy and George Szmaj
Marcia Hammerstrand, J Balmer, Jonell Kehias
Dave and Barb Selzer, Steve and Vickie Mahrt
Enjoying a river otter animal encounter
Peggy Hundley, Sharon Quiram, Pat Grogg
Robert and Karen Altman,Joan Gullett, Donna Beattie
Ed Neaves, Amanda Wycoff Neaves
Sonja Reece Kaye Andrews, Dee Frautschi
Stephanie Schempp, Marius Chirila, Mikel Petro, Vicki Berg, Kevin Pangborn
Melissa Stone pets a baby goat held by Ashlee Hageneras
David Haynes, Katie Black
Christy and Andy Traeger watch as Julia Benzel encourages Henry, a salmon-crested cockatoo, to speak
Julie Benzel with Henry, a salmon-crested cockatoo
Christy and Andy Traeger
Stefanie Nelson,Tracy Patkunas
Bill and Bev Edwards
Karla Ramos, Yobeida Castillo
Matt Molloy, Julie and Justin May
Roger and Diane Finney, Cathy and Dennis Wentworth, Bev and Jim Hornickel
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352.
