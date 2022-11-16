 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Miller Park Zoo Wild Lights event returns Dec. 2

  • 0
Zoo Wild Lights file

Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington will host its Wild Lights event Dec. 2-3 and 9-10.

 MILLER PARK ZOO, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Miller Park Zoo's ninth annual Wild Lights event will return from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2-3 and 9-10.

The community is invited to experience the zoo decorated for the holidays, featuring activities for kids, Santa and Mrs. Claus, local vendors, and concessions for purchase. There will also be a "make your own s'more" kit available for $3.

Your pie fix awaits at Busy Corner in Goodfield

Tickets are $8 per person for ages 3 and up and $3 per person for MPZ society members. Children 3 and under get in free. Tickets are available for purchase in the ZOOtique gift shop or by calling the zoo at 309-434-2250.

Miller Park Zoo is at 1020 S. Morris Ave. in Bloomington and is open 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily, except for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Visit millerparkzoo.org for more information.

The Sunshine BELLS of Bloomington-Normal Community Bells play before the the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff breakfast

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Are people really being more rude lately?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News