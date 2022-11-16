Miller Park Zoo Wild Lights event returns Dec. 2

BLOOMINGTON — Miller Park Zoo's ninth annual Wild Lights event will return from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2-3 and 9-10.

The community is invited to experience the zoo decorated for the holidays, featuring activities for kids, Santa and Mrs. Claus, local vendors, and concessions for purchase. There will also be a "make your own s'more" kit available for $3.

Tickets are $8 per person for ages 3 and up and $3 per person for MPZ society members. Children 3 and under get in free. Tickets are available for purchase in the ZOOtique gift shop or by calling the zoo at 309-434-2250.

Miller Park Zoo is at 1020 S. Morris Ave. in Bloomington and is open 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily, except for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Visit millerparkzoo.org for more information.