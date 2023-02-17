BLOOMINGTON — Miller Park Zoo has announced a new member of its animal family: a river otter named Rhett.

According to a Friday afternoon post on Miller Park Zoo's Facebook page, the otter was found orphaned and came to Bloomington through the American Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan program. After his mandatory one-month quarantine period, he has slowly been introduced to the zoo's older female otter, Tallulah.

"Tallulah is just starting to accept the idea that she has a roommate again," the zoo's Facebook post shared. "When Rhett first started entering the exhibit, she would only let him stay in one corner. Rhett has finally graduated to being able to swim with Tallulah in the same pool, which is a long way from where they started three weeks ago.

"Rhett is darker and a little shorter than Tallulah, and we have approximated his age to be 8 months. He has started training, and has made huge advances in just the last week. ... He is very motivated to learn, and loves to eat squid!"

Feedings for the river otters take place every day at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The zoo is at 1020 S. Morris Ave. in Bloomington.

Tallulah had been the only otter at Miller Park Zoo since early August, when the zoo announced on its Facebook page that its male otter Spencer had died.

Watch now: 40 pictures from ZooDo Zamboree ZooDo Honorary co- chairs Larry and Marlene Dietz with Dee Frautschi (center) Paula and John Pratt Peggy Hundley, Laura and Michael O’Connor, Cheryl Magnuson, Tracy Patkunas Dick Meads, Ed and Jon Voegele Tiffany Gaia, Amanda Jones Erik Heinonen with red-tail hawk Borealis Cody Erbes, Courtney Tarvin, Hollie and Elisa MacFarlane, Vanessa and Jeff Spenard Roger and Jennifer Johnson Garrett VonDerHeide, Brandon Shaffer Guests enjoying an animal encounter with Erik Heinonen and Borealis, a red-tail hawk John Tobias and Sharon Reed gazing at the guanaco John Tobias, Sharon Reed Krystal Barker, Larum Dean Tom Carroll, Erica Epperson Linda Ash, Margie Hohenshell Adriana LaRosa Ransom, Pablo LaRosa Kristie and Art Feldman Andrew and Lauren Bridgewater Frank and Angie Hoffman, Vicki and Robert Varney Melissa Isenburg Tremper, Mark Tremper Ronda and Brad Glenn, Debra and Tim Leighton, Joy and George Szmaj Marcia Hammerstrand, J Balmer, Jonell Kehias Dave and Barb Selzer, Steve and Vickie Mahrt Enjoying a river otter animal encounter Peggy Hundley, Sharon Quiram, Pat Grogg Robert and Karen Altman,Joan Gullett, Donna Beattie Ben and Amy Jeffreys Ed Neaves, Amanda Wycoff Neaves Sonja Reece Kaye Andrews, Dee Frautschi Stephanie Schempp, Marius Chirila, Mikel Petro, Vicki Berg, Kevin Pangborn Sue and Rich Stroink Melissa Stone pets a baby goat held by Ashlee Hageneras Jerry and Carole Ringer David Haynes, Katie Black Christy and Andy Traeger watch as Julia Benzel encourages Henry, a salmon-crested cockatoo, to speak Julie Benzel with Henry, a salmon-crested cockatoo Christy and Andy Traeger Flamingoes Stefanie Nelson,Tracy Patkunas Brian and Dani Wipperman Bill and Bev Edwards Traci Zeller, Eryn Lloyd Karla Ramos, Yobeida Castillo Matt Molloy, Julie and Justin May Logan Beckman, Kim Percy Enjoying the evening Roger and Diane Finney, Cathy and Dennis Wentworth, Bev and Jim Hornickel Linda and Terry Garbe