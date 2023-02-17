BLOOMINGTON — Miller Park Zoo has announced a new member of its animal family: a river otter named Rhett.
According to a Friday afternoon post on Miller Park Zoo's Facebook page, the otter was found orphaned and came to Bloomington through the American Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan program. After his mandatory one-month quarantine period, he has slowly been introduced to the zoo's older female otter, Tallulah.
"Tallulah is just starting to accept the idea that she has a roommate again," the zoo's Facebook post shared. "When Rhett first started entering the exhibit, she would only let him stay in one corner. Rhett has finally graduated to being able to swim with Tallulah in the same pool, which is a long way from where they started three weeks ago.
"Rhett is darker and a little shorter than Tallulah, and we have approximated his age to be 8 months. He has started training, and has made huge advances in just the last week. ... He is very motivated to learn, and loves to eat squid!"
Feedings for the river otters take place every day at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The zoo is at 1020 S. Morris Ave. in Bloomington.
Tallulah had been the only otter at Miller Park Zoo since early August, when the zoo announced on its Facebook page that its male otter Spencer had died.
