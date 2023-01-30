Miller Park Zoo to host free Fridays in February

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
China, a 3-year-old red panda, hangs out Dec. 28 in her exhibit at the Miller Park Zoo. 

 CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave. in Bloomington, will offer free admission on Fridays during the month of February.

The free admission days will include Friday, Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24 during regular hours from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Free parking is also available at the zoo.

"This will be a great way for all to enjoy what the zoo has to offer and view all the new growth that has transpired this past year," said Miller Park Zoo director Jay Pratte. 

Contact 309-434-2260 or visit BloomingtonParks.org for more information. 

Rescued ring tailed lemur, King Julian, is learning to adapt to his new habitat at Miller Park Zoo.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

