Miller Park Zoo to host free Fridays in February

BLOOMINGTON — Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave. in Bloomington, will offer free admission on Fridays during the month of February.
The free admission days will include Friday, Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24 during regular hours from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Free parking is also available at the zoo.
"This will be a great way for all to enjoy what the zoo has to offer and view all the new growth that has transpired this past year," said Miller Park Zoo director Jay Pratte.
Contact 309-434-2260 or visit BloomingtonParks.org for more information.
