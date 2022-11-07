Miller Park Zoo to host Candy Cane Drop event

BLOOMINGTON — A "Candy Cane Drop" will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.

Santa will be taking a ride with the zoo's forestry crew in one of the boom lift trucks and dropping candy canes for children to collect. The event is for ages 3 to 12.

Check-in for the event will be at 9 a.m. outside the main entrance of the Miller Park Pavilion, with the drop starting at 9:15 a.m.

All participants will have the opportunity to meet Santa when he comes back to the ground. Adults are required to stay with their children throughout the event.

Pre-registration is required and the event will take place outdoors. The cost is $6 per child.

Visit BloomingtonParks.org or call 309-434-2260 for more information.