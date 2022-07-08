 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Miller Park Zoo taking votes to name new baby mulefoot hog

  • 0
070922-blm-loc-hogs1

A litter of mulefoot hogs were born at Coop's Mound Mulefoots in Carlinville on May 30, and one male was chosen to make the two-hour drive to his new home at Miller Park Zoo. 

 COURTESY OF MILLER PARK ZOO

BLOOMINGTON — Miller Park Zoo is welcoming a new furry friend and is asking the public to help choose his name.

Watch now: Volunteers aim to pack 4,000 backpacks for Bloomington-Normal students

A litter of mulefoot hogs were born at Coop's Mound Mulefoots in Carlinville on May 30, and one male was chosen to make the two-hour drive to his new home at Miller Park Zoo, where he arrived July 5.

Mulefoot hogs are a breed of domestic pig named for their intact and uncloven hooves, which are similar to mules' hooves. As of 2006, there are fewer than 200 purebred hogs documented, according to the Livestock Conservancy.

Miller Park Zoo's hog will make his public debut in August, but first, the zoo wants the community to help name him.

IDOT to hold informational meeting Wednesday in Bloomington

Name suggestions were made on the zoo's Facebook page and staff narrowed submissions down to their top three choices: Cricket, Morty or Rupert. 

In exchange for a donation to the zoo — which can be as low as $1 — the public can vote for their favorite name online or in person at the Miller Park Zootique. Voting runs through July 31. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine war: Hospitals overwhelmed by number of casualties

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News