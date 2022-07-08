Miller Park Zoo taking votes to name new baby mulefoot hog

BLOOMINGTON —
Miller Park Zoo is welcoming a new furry friend and is asking the public to help choose his name.
A litter of mulefoot hogs were born at Coop's Mound Mulefoots in Carlinville on May 30, and one male was chosen to make the two-hour drive to his new home at Miller Park Zoo, where he arrived July 5.
Mulefoot hogs are a breed of domestic pig named for their intact and uncloven hooves, which are similar to mules' hooves. As of 2006, there are fewer than 200 purebred hogs documented, according to the
Livestock Conservancy.
Miller Park Zoo's hog will make his public debut in August, but first, the zoo wants the community to help name him.
Name suggestions were made on the zoo's
Facebook page and staff narrowed submissions down to their top three choices: Cricket, Morty or Rupert.
In exchange for a donation to the zoo — which can be as low as $1 — the public can vote for their favorite name
online or in person at the Miller Park Zootique. Voting runs through July 31.
