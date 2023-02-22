BLOOMINGTON — The Miller Park Zoological Society will host its 26th annual running of the Miller Park Zoo Stampede on March 4.
The event includes a 5K run, 3K walk and quarter-mile fun run.
Runners and walkers will travel through portions of Miller Park, the surrounding neighborhood and a portion of the zoo, organizers said. An after-party and awards ceremony will be held in the Miller Park Pavilion.
The 5K course is chip timed and begins at the Miller Park Pavilion with a course that is mostly flat with a few rolling hills. Registration for all three events is available online at ItsRaceTime.com.