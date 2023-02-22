BLOOMINGTON — The Miller Park Zoological Society will host its 26th annual running of the Miller Park Zoo Stampede on March 4.

The event includes a 5K run, 3K walk and quarter-mile fun run.

Runners and walkers will travel through portions of Miller Park, the surrounding neighborhood and a portion of the zoo, organizers said. An after-party and awards ceremony will be held in the Miller Park Pavilion.

The 5K course is chip timed and begins at the Miller Park Pavilion with a course that is mostly flat with a few rolling hills. Registration for all three events is available online at ItsRaceTime.com.

Organizers said proceeds will go to support Miller Park Zoo and the construction of three new exhibits in its South America region.

The zoo will open at 11 a.m. March 4 to ensure the safety of race participants who run the last quarter mile through the zoo, as well as zoo visitors.

28 photos from Miller Park Zoo Stampede Ben Jeffreys leads off the Kids Fun run Mickey Lower, Kaitlyn Kimberlin Fun at the run Russell Gegenheimer with daughter Emilia Lucy and Dick Meads by the official pace car Aubree and Brooklyn Peters Holly Sanderson, Becky Glinka Rachel and Clint Wells with daughter Lily Kevin Hernandez, Miles Palma Alexander and Katharyn Willett Laura, Julie and Boyd Bach Young runners Jenna Simonsen pinning a number on Eric Katie and Dave Rossdeutcher with Brody Beal Jenna and Eric Simonsen Dylan, Colin and Owen Koerner Venice, Jacson and Ralphie Muir Leo Commerce Bank Team Henrietta Berg Jes and Steph Berg Fort Jesse Imaging Center Team Harmon-Whitlow family Paula Pratt Volunteer Peggy Hundley holding up a run shirt Izaack and Ilijah Donnelly, Chante Stonewall Emily Stoeger, Justin Boner Dennis Killian, Carol Pratt Dawn Dieckgrafe, Jill Eichholz Pre-run mingling