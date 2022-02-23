Miller Park Zoo seeks volunteers

BLOOMINGTON — Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington, is seeking volunteers to help with special events or as an ongoing position to help with animal care.

The zoo will have two informational sessions with no obligations. The first session will be Thursday, March 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. The second session will be Sunday, March 13, from 1 to 3 p.m. Both sessions are identical and will go over all of the opportunities available.