Miller Park Zoo seeks volunteers

BLOOMINGTON — Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington, is seeking volunteers to help with special events or as an ongoing position to help with animal care.
The zoo will have two informational sessions with no obligations. The first session will be Thursday, March 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. The second session will be Sunday, March 13, from 1 to 3 p.m. Both sessions are identical and will go over all of the opportunities available.
Volunteers are not required to to have previous training. Opportunities are open to adults 18 and over.
Email sschuh@city.blm.org or call 309-434-2826 to register.
Visit millerparkzoo.org for more information.
