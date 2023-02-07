BLOOMINGTON — Attention, young animal enthusiasts: Miller Park Zoo is looking for participants in this summer's junior zookeeper program.

The zoo is inviting students in fifth grade or older to apply for the junior zookeeper program, which it said offers an "experience working with people, learning leadership and time-management skills and spending some quality time with animals."

Prospective participants can receive an application by attending one of three information sessions with a parent or guardian. The sessions are to be held at 6:30 p.m. on March 6, 7 and 8 at the Miller Park Zoo Pavilion.

No registration is required for the sessions, but the zoo said that doors will close at 6:35 p.m. and no one will be allowed in after that time.

Questions should be directed to education assistant Shawn Bailey at 309-434-2256 or by emailing sbailey@cityblm.org.

