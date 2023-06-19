BLOOMINGTON — Two 31-year-old Galapagos tortoises at Miller Park Zoo got their marching papers on Monday — well, if by "marching papers" you mean a trail of juicy watermelon and a cadre of supportive onlookers.

"This is very rare to see them move," said Linda Garbe, an advisory board member for the Miller Park Zoological Society. "I'm excited to see them live in the new space."

Zookeepers and guests witnessed the slow and steady transition of the animals, named Gala and Pagos, to their new home, the zoo's long-awaited South America exhibit. The area, which will open to visitors later this week, will house the tortoises and other animals native to the continent.

"This is a great opportunity for them to have a new, larger space where they're going to be kind of a signature species," said Miller Park Zoo Director Jay Pratte. "They've been a favorite here for a long time."

With some heavy lifting and strategically placed fruit for encouragement, the tortoises made the journey from their existing enclosure over the course of roughly an hour.

Pratte said the new habitat will look a bit different from the cages and pits often seen at older zoos, but that is because it allows for more space and amenities for these giant reptiles and their compatriots.

Assets like a larger outdoor yard featuring different terrain and a climate-controlled enclosure not only make the habitat suitable for the tortoises, but also make it easier for zookeepers to carry out enrichment activities that are important to each animal's well-being.

"We have more space for fewer animals, which is the correct way to handle it," Pratte said. "You want it to be an open experience for the animals to enjoy but also for guests to see these animals in a more free environment."

The tortoises' new neighbors will include a giant anteater named Chili and a Chilean pudu — a type of South American deer — named Puddles.

Pratte said the habitat resembles a three-leaf clover, with each species in its own area accompanied by educational signs that describe their backgrounds and various traits for guests.

Puddles the pudu is already relaxing in her habitat, as is the giant anteater, which could be receiving a male partner pending a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, Pratte said.

"She's such a unique and cool animal, with a tongue stretching 2 feet and these amazing claws that can literally dig through anything," said Rose Johnson, Miller Park zookeeper and primary rainforest keeper. "We're trying to push Miller Park Zoo in the right direction, and I think with this management, we're definitely getting there a lot sooner."

Guests can currently book a tortoise feeding experience through the zoo's gift shop. Johnson said keepers hope to offer similar encounters with the anteaters after they become more accustomed to the exhibit and have some time to feel out their new home.

The new exhibit marks a positive development for zoo staff after several recent tragedies. Indigo, the Randall Lineback cow, died last week after mobility and gastrointestinal issues for which she had been receiving treatment. Last month, zoo staff announced the death of Chumu, the zoo's male De Brazza monkey, also after weeks of medical issues.

Johnson said it is never easy to go through a loss of an animal, especially since zookeepers spend all their days monitoring the actions of each creature in their care.

"It affects all of us to the point where some of us even go meet with grief counselors that come to the zoo," Johnson said. "It's like losing a part of our family. We spend more time here at the zoo than we do at home with our families, so we deeply care about our animals."

Pratte echoed the sentiment.

"No zookeeper ever got into this for the money," he said. "I've been doing this for 31 years for the same reason, because of that passion and dedication to making a difference."

He noted that there are bright spots, like the birth of a cotton-top tamarin earlier this year to first-time parents Paquito and Quilla.

"Our successes, like our baby tamarin monkey, are as important as our losses, which can be tragic, and that's just the nature of this field," Pratte added.

The South America habitat will be celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, followed by a grand opening to the public at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

To learn more about the zoo and future events, visit www.mpzs.org.

Watch now: Photos from the Miller Park Zoo Stampede Emily German And they’re off Zoological Society Director Paula Pratt, John Kastigar Registration volunteers Tom Carroll holding Dax Frahm Donnie Chang stretching Drew Henneberg before the run Drew Henneberg getting Brady Hulsing race-ready. Dan and Joann Berg Matthew, Joel and Amanda Leathers Kylie and Cheryl Schimmelpfenning Melissa, Jacy and Cooper Meints, Morgan Jurgelas Henrietta Berg Ken and Lori Heller Henry and Martha Whitacre Nicole Wilson, Brandon Moody Susan and Hailey Elizarraras, Lorelei, Daryl, Brady and Katherine Hulsing Ava, Sarah, Kevin and Ryan Erwin Carly, Sharon Jackson and TJ Harrington Everett, Henry and Joanna with Roger Finney, Stacy and Brian Williams Kanwal Ayaz, Maleeha and Rashid Gulzar Getting ready for the Fun Run Dan and Henrietta Berg Charlotte and Harrison Fisher The Strong Family Ryan and Kevin Erwin Jill Eichholz