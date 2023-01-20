Miller Park Zoo plans volunteer training

Four-year-old Kinsley Snell, of Ottawa, smiles as she finishes crafting a paper bunny hat with ears on Saturday at Miller Park Zoo.

Nine-month old Ava Turner, of Downs, left, and 7-month-old Braxden Logsdon, of Stanford, take photos with the Birthday Bunny on Saturday at Miller Park Zoo.

Families celebrate Bunny Birthday at Miller Park Zoo

Saturday was a hoppy day for kids at the Miller Park Zoo who joined in on Bunny's Birthday activities. Egg hunts, games, and craft activities kept families and kids busy that afternoon. And, they got to meet several resident rabbits at the zoo.