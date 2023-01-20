Miller Park Zoo plans volunteer training

Families celebrate Bunny Birthday at Miller Park Zoo
Saturday was a hoppy day for kids at the Miller Park Zoo who joined in on Bunny's Birthday activities. Egg hunts, games, and craft activities kept families and kids busy that afternoon. And, they got to meet several resident rabbits at the zoo.
Seven-year-old Kennedi Carson, of Bloomington, left, pets "Pickle," a resident rabbit at Miller Park Zoo, held by Junior Zookeeper Molly Forbes, right, on Saturday, April 9.
Nine-month old Ava Turner, of Downs, left, and 7-month-old Braxden Logsdon, of Stanford, take photos with the Birthday Bunny on Saturday at Miller Park Zoo.
Joseph Kullman, of Normal, successfully hunts down hidden eggs on Saturday, April 9, at Miller Park Zoo.
Four-year-old Kinsley Snell, of Ottawa, smiles as she finishes crafting a paper bunny hat with ears on Saturday at Miller Park Zoo.