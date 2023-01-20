Miller Park Zoo plans volunteer training

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — Miller Park Zoo is offering information sessions about adult volunteer opportunities on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

According to a press release sent Thursday afternoon, two identical two-hour sessions will be offered at 10 a.m. and again at 5 p.m.

The zoo is at 1020 S. Morris Ave. in Bloomington.

Volunteers must be age 16 or older and do not need to have previous training or experience.

Those interested can contact Silvia Schuh, volunteer coordinator, at 309-434-2826 or sschuh@cityblm.org.

