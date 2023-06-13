BLOOMINGTON — Miller Park Zoo staff are mourning Indigo, the zoo's female Randall Lineback cow, after she died following weeks of medical issues.

Miller Park Zoo director Jay Pratte said Indigo had been under veterinary treatment for mobility and gastrointestinal issues. More recently her behavior indicated that she was feeling worse last week and had issues eating, Pratte added.

"Right now my staff is feeling this very much and they're upset," Pratte said "A lot of people would say that it's just a cow, but for us, she was as important to us any of our other animals and folks have been quite attached to her and gave her a tremendous amount of care."

"This has been a tough one on everybody," Pratte added.

Complete examinations were conducted and staff adjusted some medications and food offered to Indigo, which led to visible improvement in appetite and appearance by the end of last week, Pratte said noting that her death was still unexpected.

A necropsy will be performed to help understand what she was experiencing internally and help staff learn from this loss, Pratte said.

"We always look if there is something we missed, something we should have or could have been doing better and if there was something unique to her," Pratte said. "All of those results will help us learn in the future and how we can do better."

"That's what we take away every single time something happens," Pratte added.

Randall Lineback cows are a remnant of lineback-patterned cattle once common in New England in the late 1600s and are considered a endangered species, according to the Randall Lineback Breed Association. Though the origins of the breed are not clear, it is likely to have originated in New England from a combination of Dutch, English and French cattle.

Indigo was 9 years old and came to the zoo in 2014 from a private breeder in Ohio.

Last month, Miller Park Zoo's male De Brazza monkey, Chumu, died after weeks of treatment. Preliminary observations indicated that his cause of death was cardiac failure.

