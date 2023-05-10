BLOOMINGTON — Miller Park Zoo staff are mourning Chumu, the zoo's male De Brazza monkey, after he died following weeks of medical issues.

The zoo said Chumu had been under observation and treatment for weeks and was scheduled for a full physical exam on Tuesday. The veterinary team found signs of heart disease and fluid buildup around his heart, and Chumu died while under anesthesia, the zoo said.

"This loss has greatly impacted our team members," the zoo said in a statement, "and, as the animal face of the Zoo, Chumu will also be greatly missed by the community. Our team thanks you for your support and understanding during this difficult time."

While his exact age was unknown, the zoo said Chumu was estimated to be 18 years old, and the median life expectancy for the species is 15. A necropsy was to be performed, but preliminary observations indicated that the cause of death was cardiac failure, the zoo said.

Chumu was introduced to a female of his species, Miwaa, when he arrived at Miller Park Zoo from the San Diego Zoo in 2021. The two never had offspring, the zoo said. Chumu's arrival was especially noteworthy because it conicided with the opening of zoo's "De Brazza Plaza" area.

There are about 92 De Brazza monkeys at 26 institutions in the country, and, while they are not recognized as endangered, they are monitored for population management by the Association of Zoos and Aquarium.