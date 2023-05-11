BLOOMINGTON — Miller Park Zoo will host an Endangered Species Day from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
This event marks the last installment of the zoo's monthlong "Party for the Planet" celebration.
Zookeepers will give talks about the zoo's efforts to save endangered species. Guests can do a scavenger hunt to learn about the animals being specifically helped.
A small prize will be given for those who complete the scavenger hunt.
The third annual Endangered Species Chalk Art Event will also take place that day.
Watch now: Photos from the Miller Park Zoo Stampede
And they’re off
Zoological Society Director Paula Pratt, John Kastigar
Registration volunteers
Tom Carroll holding Dax Frahm
Donnie Chang stretching Drew Henneberg before the run
Drew Henneberg getting Brady Hulsing race-ready.
Matthew, Joel and Amanda Leathers
Kylie and Cheryl Schimmelpfenning
Melissa, Jacy and Cooper Meints, Morgan Jurgelas
Ken and Lori Heller
Henry and Martha Whitacre
Nicole Wilson, Brandon Moody
Susan and Hailey Elizarraras, Lorelei, Daryl, Brady and Katherine Hulsing
Ava, Sarah, Kevin and Ryan Erwin
Carly, Sharon Jackson and TJ Harrington
Everett, Henry and Joanna with Roger Finney, Stacy and Brian Williams
Kanwal Ayaz, Maleeha and Rashid Gulzar
Getting ready for the Fun Run
Dan and Henrietta Berg
Charlotte and Harrison Fisher
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.