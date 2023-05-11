BLOOMINGTON — Miller Park Zoo will host an Endangered Species Day from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

This event marks the last installment of the zoo's monthlong "Party for the Planet" celebration.

Zookeepers will give talks about the zoo's efforts to save endangered species. Guests can do a scavenger hunt to learn about the animals being specifically helped.

A small prize will be given for those who complete the scavenger hunt.

The third annual Endangered Species Chalk Art Event will also take place that day.

