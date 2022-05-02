 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Miller Park Zoo gets donated ultrasound unit

Baby lemur

A baby red ruffed lemur, left, nuzzles a companion in their enclosure Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

Miller Park Zoo will get some extra help diagnosing and treating animals with the help of an ultrasound unit donated by Fort Jesse Imaging & Gale Keeran Center.

The zoo said Monday that the equipment would be used to detect animal pregnancies, but also would give zoo and veterinary staff "another tool in the toolbox" to diagnose and treat animals medically. 

This is the second time Fort Jesse Imaging has donated a piece of equipment to the zoo, officials said. The last donation occurred in November 2015. 

"This new ultrasound is another great asset that Zoo and veterinary staff are excited to utilize to improve the care of our animals," zoo Superintendent Jay Tetzloff said in a statement. 

