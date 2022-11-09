Miller Park Zoo entrance under construction

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — Construction of the main entrance at Miller Park Zoo began Wednesday and will continue into next week.

The closure is for a concrete demolition and replacement that will be taking place over the next week; however, the timeline is weather-dependent.

The zoo will still be open during regular business hours and guests will be able to enter through the gate adjacent to the concession stand. The window just inside the gate will be open for general admission, members and deliveries.

Signs have been posted to help guests locate the entrance.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

