Miller Park Zoo entrance under construction

The zoo will still be open during regular business hours and guests will be able to enter through the gate adjacent to the concession stand. The window just inside the gate will be open for general admission, members and deliveries.
Signs have been posted to help guests locate the entrance.
Watch now: 40 pictures from ZooDo Zamboree
ZooDo Honorary co- chairs Larry and Marlene Dietz with Dee Frautschi (center)
Paula and John Pratt
Peggy Hundley, Laura and Michael O’Connor, Cheryl Magnuson, Tracy Patkunas
Dick Meads, Ed and Jon Voegele
Tiffany Gaia, Amanda Jones
Erik Heinonen with red-tail hawk Borealis
Cody Erbes, Courtney Tarvin, Hollie and Elisa MacFarlane, Vanessa and Jeff Spenard
Roger and Jennifer Johnson
Garrett VonDerHeide, Brandon Shaffer
Guests enjoying an animal encounter with Erik Heinonen and Borealis, a red-tail hawk
John Tobias and Sharon Reed gazing at the guanaco
John Tobias, Sharon Reed
Krystal Barker, Larum Dean
Tom Carroll, Erica Epperson
Linda Ash, Margie Hohenshell
Adriana LaRosa Ransom, Pablo LaRosa
Kristie and Art Feldman
Andrew and Lauren Bridgewater
Frank and Angie Hoffman, Vicki and Robert Varney
Melissa Isenburg Tremper, Mark Tremper
Ronda and Brad Glenn, Debra and Tim Leighton, Joy and George Szmaj
Marcia Hammerstrand, J Balmer, Jonell Kehias
Dave and Barb Selzer, Steve and Vickie Mahrt
Enjoying a river otter animal encounter
Peggy Hundley, Sharon Quiram, Pat Grogg
Robert and Karen Altman,Joan Gullett, Donna Beattie
Ben and Amy Jeffreys
Ed Neaves, Amanda Wycoff Neaves
Sonja Reece Kaye Andrews, Dee Frautschi
Stephanie Schempp, Marius Chirila, Mikel Petro, Vicki Berg, Kevin Pangborn
Sue and Rich Stroink
Melissa Stone pets a baby goat held by Ashlee Hageneras
Jerry and Carole Ringer
David Haynes, Katie Black
Christy and Andy Traeger watch as Julia Benzel encourages Henry, a salmon-crested cockatoo, to speak
Julie Benzel with Henry, a salmon-crested cockatoo
Christy and Andy Traeger
Flamingoes
Stefanie Nelson,Tracy Patkunas
Brian and Dani Wipperman
Bill and Bev Edwards
Traci Zeller, Eryn Lloyd
Karla Ramos, Yobeida Castillo
Matt Molloy, Julie and Justin May
Logan Beckman, Kim Percy
Enjoying the evening
Roger and Diane Finney, Cathy and Dennis Wentworth, Bev and Jim Hornickel
Linda and Terry Garbe
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs