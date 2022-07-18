Miller Park Zoo celebrates 50th anniversary of junior zookeeper program

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Seven-year-old Kennedi Carson, of Bloomington, left, pets "Pickle," a resident rabbit at Miller Park Zoo, held by Junior Zookeeper Molly Forbes, right, on Saturday, April 9.

 Brendan Denison

BLOOMINGTON — Miller Park Zoo is celebrating the 50 years of its junior zookeeper program with an anniversary celebration. 

“We are excited to be celebrating this iconic program,” said Shannon Reedy, education specialist and junior zookeeper program manager at Miller Park Zoo, in a statement Monday. “It will be a great experience for all current and former JZK participants to be a part of the 50th celebration reception.”

The celebration is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at the Miller Park Zoo and Pavilion, 1020 S. Morris Ave. 

The festivities in the evening will be held at the zoo, where current junior zookeepers will be handling program animals and refreshments will be served. 

Residents and alumni of the program will have the chance to get reacquainted with old friends and see new additions to the zoo. The celebration will then move to the pavilion for remarks and special recognition at 7:15 p.m. 

Tickets are free to junior zookeeper friends and alumni, but registration is required at bit.ly/juniorzoo.  

