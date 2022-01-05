BLOOMINGTON — Part of the
Miller Park Zoo is closed as one of the big cat fights a COVID-related illness.
Zoo Superintendent Jay Tetzloff in a statement said the Katthoefer Animal Building closure coincides with increased community transmission of coronavirus and the display of symptoms from several cats in their care. One includes Rilu, a male snow leopard that Tetzloff said is struggling with COVID-induced pneumonia.
The Pantagraph reported early December that a COVID-outbreak was suspected among the felines that were coughing with raspy respiration. Those
indications were noticed by staff Nov. 20.
The Katthoefer Animal Building is now roped off to visitors indefinitely. Tetzloff said Wednesday they're obligated to do all they can for animals housed at their zoo.
He added that the four other cats are still under veterinary treatment. And, the superintendent said, employees are following efforts of other facilities that are administering vaccines.
Coach Matt Nagy tries to sum up in a nutshell what caused the problems experienced by the 2021 Chicago Bears and it's something we've heard numerous times in the past from the team's head coaches.
Tetzloff said they will start vaccinating susceptible species once the shots are again available.
The
big cats exhibit reopened Dec. 22 after an outbreak was reported earlier that month. Zoo staff said at the time that aside from Rilu, the four other cats were considered recovered.
