Miller Park zoo building to close; big cats showing COVID symptoms

BLOOMINGTON — Part of the Miller Park Zoo is closed as one of the big cat fights a COVID-related illness.

Zoo Superintendent Jay Tetzloff in a statement said the Katthoefer Animal Building closure coincides with increased community transmission of coronavirus and the display of symptoms from several cats in their care. One includes Rilu, a male snow leopard that Tetzloff said is struggling with COVID-induced pneumonia.

The Pantagraph reported early December that a COVID-outbreak was suspected among the felines that were coughing with raspy respiration. Those indications were noticed by staff Nov. 20.

The Katthoefer Animal Building is now roped off to visitors indefinitely. Tetzloff said Wednesday they're obligated to do all they can for animals housed at their zoo.

He added that the four other cats are still under veterinary treatment. And, the superintendent said, employees are following efforts of other facilities that are administering vaccines.

Tetzloff said they will start vaccinating susceptible species once the shots are again available.

The big cats exhibit reopened Dec. 22 after an outbreak was reported earlier that month. Zoo staff said at the time that aside from Rilu, the four other cats were considered recovered.

