Miller Park Zoo birds move inside after avian flu reports in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington parks officials are putting flock protection plans into action following reports of highly pathogenic avian influenza in McLean County.

A Wednesday press release from the City of Bloomington said Miller Park Zoo staff started moving all of their birds inside or under cover to prevent contact with wild fowls.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture forwarded a report Saturday from its federal counterpart that the virus was detected in a private backyard flock in McLean County.

Miller Park Zoo managers are following veterinary recommendations to cordon off their flocks from wild birds on zoo grounds, the city release said.

Zoo Superintendent Jay Tetzloff said in the release they are committed to protecting their birds, and their staff are closely monitoring the situation.

He added the tropical rainforest exhibit will remain open. Tetzloff told The Pantagraph it’s mostly full of song birds, including tanagers, red cap cardinals, Nicobar pigeons, doves and scarlet ibis.

Tetzloff said there are around 35 birds in the exhibit, and for now, that’s the only place visitors can view zoo birds. The rest of the bird species, like flamingos, must remain sheltered and are temporarily unavailable for public viewing.

He explained the reason for relocating the birds is to prevent contact with droppings from birds flying over zoo grounds.

The city’s press release added four outdoor exhibits at the Katthoefer Animal Building reopened Wednesday because of falling COVID cases in the area. That facility was closed Jan. 5 while snow leopard Rilu fought off a COVID infection. He died the next day.

Tetzloff said COVID hasn’t been an issue for the birds.

“I have not heard of a single non-mammal that tested positive for COVID,” he said.

The superintendent added they are still waiting on vaccine doses to become available for the snow leopards. He said four have recovered from COVID but still have minor side effects.

City officials also announced last week the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is granting the zoo $750,000 to restore animal areas and infrastructure at the Katthoefer building, install a new pool in the tropical rainforest area, and add python and large lizard exhibits. The Katthoefer facility first opened in 1914.

Tetzloff said winter bird shelters will benefit from those improvements.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

