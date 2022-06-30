Miller Park Zoo awarded funds for care of endangered species

BLOOMINGTON — Miller Park Zoo will receive $25,825 in American Rescue Plan Act funds from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The funds are a part of ARPA funds in 2021, where Congress appropriated $30 million to reimburse expenses related to the care of captive species listed under the Endangered Species Act, as well as rescued and confiscated wildlife at risk of extinction.

“The Miller Park Zoo is grateful to receive this funding for our work with Red Wolves, Eastern Box Turtles, and Puerto Rican Crested Toads," zoo superintendent Jay Tetzloff said in a news release. “The work to save these species did not stop due to the pandemic.”

This is the second wave of awards — a total of over $9 million — under the Endangered Species COVID-19 Relief program, funded by the American Rescue Plan.

The first wave of reimbursements — over $1.6 million — was released in April.

For more information about the Endangered Species COVID-10 Relief program, visit the Association of Zoos and Aquarium's website at www.aza.org/endangered-species-COVID-funding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.