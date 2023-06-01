Share this article paywall-free.
BLOOMINGTON — Miller Park Zoo announced that registration is now open for its 2023 summer class offerings.
The classes are as follows:
- Animal Crackers; ages 3-5 with an adult; story, animal encounter, craft and snack; registration required.
- Zookids; ages 6-7; two-hour adventures to learn about animals; themed stories, crafts, animal encounters and snack; registration required.
- Zoo Safari Camp; ages 8-9; investigating animal classes; animal encounters, crafts, games and behind the scenes.
- Animal Adventure Camp; ages 10-13; family classifications; animal encounters, take-home projects, snacks and activities; T-shirts provided.
- Mysteries at Miller Park Zoo mini-camp; ages 12-17; be an animal investigator.
- The Art of Animals; ages 9-17; science meets art; visit exhibits and observe the animals.
All of the classes will take place at Miller Park Zoo.
Watch now: Photos from the Miller Park Zoo Stampede
And they’re off
Zoological Society Director Paula Pratt, John Kastigar
Registration volunteers
Tom Carroll holding Dax Frahm
Donnie Chang stretching Drew Henneberg before the run
Drew Henneberg getting Brady Hulsing race-ready.
Matthew, Joel and Amanda Leathers
Kylie and Cheryl Schimmelpfenning
Melissa, Jacy and Cooper Meints, Morgan Jurgelas
Ken and Lori Heller
Henry and Martha Whitacre
Nicole Wilson, Brandon Moody
Susan and Hailey Elizarraras, Lorelei, Daryl, Brady and Katherine Hulsing
Ava, Sarah, Kevin and Ryan Erwin
Carly, Sharon Jackson and TJ Harrington
Everett, Henry and Joanna with Roger Finney, Stacy and Brian Williams
Kanwal Ayaz, Maleeha and Rashid Gulzar
Getting ready for the Fun Run
Dan and Henrietta Berg
Charlotte and Harrison Fisher
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.