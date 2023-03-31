BLOOMINGTON — Miller Park Zoo has added a new member to its animal family with the birth of a cotton-top tamarin.

First-time tamarin parents Paquito and Quilla gave birth to the infant primate recently in their rainforest habitat at the zoo, according to a Friday news release from the City of Bloomington.

"MPZ staff are closely monitoring the family, reporting successful nursing and parenting behaviors," the news release stated. "The infant appears strong, and clings to whichever parent it is with at the time like a little burr."

Because the animal care team is supervising the animals but letting the new family take the lead, they do not yet know the baby's gender, the news release said.

Zoo staff went on to explain that gestation for cotton-top tamarins is just over six months, and juveniles typically stay with their parents for a couple of years, helping to care for subsequent offspring. The new infant at MPZ will remain with its family until future recommendations from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums may call for its move to another zoo, the news release said.

There are currently 188 cotton-top tamarins at 58 AZA sites. The South American species is listed as “critically endangered” on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's RedList. Primary threats are loss of habitat to human activities, as well as poaching and illegal trafficking for the exotic pet trade.

MPZ asks visitors to the tamarins' habitat to be quiet, calm and respectful as the parents care for their new baby. New signs and visual barriers are in place to provide the family some quiet space, and the rainforest area may close periodically for the animals' well-being, MPZ said.

