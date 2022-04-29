Miller Park playground reopens Monday

BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department has finished construction on the playground within Miller Park, and the playground will reopen at 3 p.m. Monday.

“The upgrade will really benefit the playground users as the new surface is a single continuous piece which will minimize buckling that occurs from wear and tear,” Mose Rickey, recreation and cultural arts assistant director, said in a news release. “Our team did an amazing job completing this project in a timely manner and we are happy it did not affect the summer opening of the popular spray ground.”

The playground closed April 8 to have the surfacing replaced.

The Miller Park Spray Ground is set to open in mid-May for the summer season and is dependent on the weather.

Call (309) 434-3360 or visit BloomingtonParks.org for more information.

