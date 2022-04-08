Miller Park playground closing Monday for construction

BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department announced they will close the Miller Park playground on Monday for a construction project to replace the surfacing of the playground.

"This upgrade will really benefit the playground users as the new surface will be a single continuous piece which will minimize buckling that occurs from wear and tear," said Mose Rickey, recreation and cultural arts assistant director, in a news release. "The timing of the project is ideal as it will not push back the summer opening of the popular playground."