Miller Park playground closing Monday for construction

BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department announced they will close the Miller Park playground on Monday for a construction project to replace the surfacing of the playground.
"This upgrade will really benefit the playground users as the new surface will be a single continuous piece which will minimize buckling that occurs from wear and tear," said Mose Rickey, recreation and cultural arts assistant director, in a news release. "The timing of the project is ideal as it will not push back the summer opening of the popular playground."
The playground is set to reopen May 2.
Call 309-434-2260 or visit
BloomingtonParks.org for more information.
