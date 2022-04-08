 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Miller Park playground closing Monday for construction

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department announced they will close the Miller Park playground on Monday for a construction project to replace the surfacing of the playground.

"This upgrade will really benefit the playground users as the new surface will be a single continuous piece which will minimize buckling that occurs from wear and tear," said Mose Rickey, recreation and cultural arts assistant director, in a news release. "The timing of the project is ideal as it will not push back the summer opening of the popular playground."

McLean County reports rising COVID cases; second boosters available

The playground is set to reopen May 2.

Call 309-434-2260 or visit BloomingtonParks.org for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

Reach out with questions.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Extensive exhibit of Jean-Michel Basquiat is being showcased by his sisters in NYC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News