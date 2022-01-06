 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

breaking top story

Miller Park leopard dies of COVID-induced pneumonia

  • 0
DOMINANT

A Miller Park Zoo snow leopard back from a trip to Omaha reacts Thursday in Bloomington. The animal and a littermate were treated at a Nebraska zoo for a leg deformity.  

 JIM FINCH, THE PANTAGRAPH

The U.S. is urging that everyone 12 and older get a COVID-19 booster as soon as they're eligible, to help fight back the hugely contagious omicron mutant that's ripping through the country.

BLOOMINGTON — An 11-year-old snow leopard at Miller Park Zoo has died from COVID-induced pneumonia, zoo officials said Thursday.

Rilu, who has been with the zoo since 2011, died Wednesday after struggling for weeks after contracting COVID-19, said Zoo Superintendent Jay Tetzloff told The Pantagraph. 

The death came shortly after the zoo announced it would close the Katthoefer Animal Building a second time after Rilu began struggling with COVID-induced pneumonia. The decision was made as McLean County is experiencing a high community transmission rate of the virus.

Rilu is one of five big cats at the zoo that tested positive for coronavirus in late November. The zoo initially closed the Katthoefer Animal Building as the animals began showing symptoms, which included raspy breathing and coughing.

This story will be updated.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Why Rivian shares plunged below IPO price

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News