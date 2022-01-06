Miller Park leopard dies of COVID-induced pneumonia

BLOOMINGTON — An 11-year-old snow leopard at Miller Park Zoo has died from COVID-induced pneumonia, zoo officials said Thursday.

Rilu, who has been with the zoo since 2011, died Wednesday after struggling for weeks after contracting COVID-19, said Zoo Superintendent Jay Tetzloff told The Pantagraph.

The death came shortly after the zoo announced it would close the Katthoefer Animal Building a second time after Rilu began struggling with COVID-induced pneumonia. The decision was made as McLean County is experiencing a high community transmission rate of the virus.

Rilu is one of five big cats at the zoo that tested positive for coronavirus in late November. The zoo initially closed the Katthoefer Animal Building as the animals began showing symptoms, which included raspy breathing and coughing.

