Watch now: Memorial Day events honor the fallen in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — Eager hands and smiling faces lined the streets of downtown Bloomington on Monday morning leading the Memorial Day Parade to Miller Park. But the candy, flags and pencils that children happily took home were outweighed by the messages of remembrance shared by veterans and military families throughout the day.

Ashley Harms said she reminds her 4-year-old daughter, Riley, that the candy isn’t why the parade is important.

“I think it’s just important to get out and support the local community, especially today being Memorial Day,” said Harms, of Downs. “It’s important to remember those who we lost, who fought for freedoms.”

When she wasn’t covering her ears for the Bloomington High School Marching Raiders performance, Riley thanked every service member, veteran, law enforcement and fire official who rode by her spot on the edge of Miller Park.

This was the first year the parade returned since it was canceled the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think the kids missed it the last couple years that they weren’t able to participate,” said Beth Rodts of Normal, who watched her two eldest children ride on the Linden Lead ‘Em 4H Club float. “It’s a nice, short, fun parade for kids to be in.”

The parade drew to a close in time for the annual Memorial Day ceremony to begin in the park with several veterans organizations bringing the crowd together for the first of many events to honor the fallen.

Kay Sparkey, whose husband Ray served in the Vietnam War and works with local chapter 60 of the Disabled American Veterans, said having been to the ceremony at the park bandstand every year, “I just think it’s nice that people come out … and they should for all the holidays.”

“For veterans, Gold Star mothers and families, Memorial Day is every day,” said Kevin Keller, of the American Legion Post 454. “They gave their tomorrows for our todays. The very least we can do is to remember them for their service, their sacrifice and who they are.”

In a joint proclamation between Bloomington and Normal, Mayors Mboka Mwilambwe and Chris Koos recognized May 2022 as America’s Gold Star Families Month, dedicating the hometown heroes banners that line East Street in Bloomington and Main Street in Normal.

America's Gold Star Families is an organization that represents parents, spouses, children, siblings and other close family members whose loved one died in service.

Frances Maddox of Bloomington worked with the city and town to ensure the locals who had died in military service would be honored with their names and photos hung on 24 banners. Her son, U.S. Army Sgt. Anthony Maddox, died in 2013 after he was burned in a fuel explosion in Afghanistan.

“It’s truly an honor for our heroes just to keep their memory alive and their name alive and to continue their legacy further,” she said after the ceremony. “There’s a saying that our heroes, they actually have two deaths. The first one is when they take their last breath, and the second one is when we forget to speak their name. … It’s so important for us to always remember and never forget.”

She told the crowd when they pass those banners, America’s Gold Star Families asks for just one thing: “to remember and to also speak their name.”

During the ceremony to honor fallen service members, Lt. Col. Scott Grotbo of the Illinois Air National Guard considered whether they would be happy with the way the community came together on Monday.

“Maybe they would, maybe they don’t care,” said Grotbo, commander of the 182nd Air Support Operations Group at the 182nd Airlift Wing based in Peoria. “We all know those personalities of the ones we’ve lost. We would know what their answer would be. They’d probably be like ‘Well, no, it’s a beautiful day. Go fishing. Why would you waste it here?’

“But after all that, they’d be like, ‘you know, I said that but thank you for the honor. Thank you for recognizing us. Thank you for knowing that we didn’t just make the ultimate sacrifice in vain.’”

He recalled a scene from “Saving Private Ryan” that he believes gives insight into what sacrifice can look like.

When Capt. Miller is gravely injured, he says to Private Ryan, simply, “Earn this.”

“And to think if any of the fallen men and women could be here today and say that to us — earn this — what are we doing to accomplish that?” Grotbo asked the crowd. “We move forward from conflicts; we move forward from war; we move forward from those significant events that really test us as Americans. And you would think that by having one of these men and women tell us to earn that, earn that moment that they sacrificed in order for us to progress as Americans, as patriots, that we can truly honor that.”

Grotbo challenged those seated in front of him and those who retreated to stand in the shade to live up to that standard and “think about what we need to do to continue to honor them, as well as do what they would truly want us to do.”

