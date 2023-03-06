WOMEN VETERANS RECEPTION

A reception and information event will be held at the Springfield Vet Center, 2980 Baker Drive in Springfield, from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Women veterans and current women in the military are invited to the reception, with refreshments being served and the sharing of women-specific resources available. Contact 217-492-4955 for more information.

DISABILITY BENEFITS DECISIONS ONLINE

Several federal and state VA benefits require the provision of a disability benefit decision letter e.g., the Illinois PTAX 342 Real Estate Tax exemption or reduction program. Previously, veterans could access benefit letter summaries but not the full copy of these decision notification letters from their electronic claims folders. This meant veterans had to wait for the VA to mail full copies to them. Effective Jan. 17, Veteran’s Disability Benefit Decision Letters are online at va.gov/records/download-va-letters/. Since the launch of the new system, 280,000 decision notice letters have been downloaded.

VA INCREASES MAXIMUM LIFE INSURANCE BENEFIT

Effective March 1, the VA increased the maximum amount of life insurance coverage available to veterans and service members from $400,000 to $500,000 for Veterans’ Group Life Insurance and Service members Group Life Insurance. Veterans under age 60 and currently enrolled in VGLI will be able to purchase additional coverage in $25,000 increments up to $500,000. All active duty, guard and reserve service members eligible for SGLI will automatically receive the increased coverage March 1. VA currently serves nearly 6 million veterans, service members and their families with more than $1.2 trillion of insurance. Life insurance options include SGLI, which eligible service members are automatically signed up for while serving; VGLI, which veterans can transition to from SGLI or apply for within one year and 120 days of leaving the service; VA Life, a new option that provides up to $40,000 of whole life insurance for veterans age 80 and under, with service-connected disabilities rate from 0 – 100%. The VA has a total of six different life insurance plan options, including Family Service member’s Group Life Insurance and Traumatic Injury Protection. Visit va.gov/life-insurance/options-eligibility/ for details of each plan.

VA PTSD TREATMENT DECISION AID

The VA has several different treatment options for veterans suffering symptoms of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. One size does not fit all cases of PTSD, and most veterans are not aware of the options available to them to match their particular needs for treatment and care. To facilitate the selection of the best protocol for treatment, the VA has developed a PTSD Treatment Decision Aid that will provide information about options for the veteran to learn more about PTSD and how selecting the right option for treatment can aid the veteran. The website compares the effective PTSD treatment options and helps answer the questions of what the veteran wants in a treatment; a treatment comparison chart helps the veteran identify their treatment preferences. Coordination with the VA Health Care primary provider and VA mental health providers are available to help the veteran decide what PTSD treatment fits best the needs of the veteran. Visit ptsd.va.gov/apps/decisionaid/compare.aspx for more information and direct access to the decision-making tool.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“The ship of democracy, which has weathered all storms, may sink through the mutiny of those on board.” — Grover Cleveland

Your chance to keep the ship afloat comes with executing your sacred duty to vote. Voting is now open in McLean County for the upcoming elections of local elected offices until Election Day on April 6. Vote or watch the ship of democracy sink!