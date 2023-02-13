Q: I am considering using the VA Home Loan Guarantee program to purchase a different home. What do I need to know about the program to make it easier to understand?

A: If you are an eligible active-duty member of the military, a veteran or a surviving spouse, you have the option to use a VA home loan. VA loans are backed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, but the money does not come from the government. Instead, banks and other financial institutions offer these loans and VA guarantees them in the event of a default. In the first quarter of 2022, the VA guaranteed more than 256,000 home loans for a total of more than $83 billion. There are pros and cons. For instance, a VA loan requires no down payment or mortgage insurance, has lower rates and closing cost, allows flexibility if you want to refinance your loan and there is a shorter wait time from bankruptcy or foreclosure. Additionally, there is a VA cash-out refinance option where you can finance up to 90% of the value of your home; or you can opt for an Interest Rate Reduction Refinance Loan that can potentially lower your rate through a streamlined process that does not require an appraisal. The less positive aspects of VA loans include there can be a funding fee. The loans cannot be used for investment or vacation properties. There are appraisal and inspections required, and sellers may not see the VA loan as desirable as a conventional loan, due to additional government paperwork required of the lender. Visit benefits.va.gov/homeloans/index.asp for more information.

BUS PASSES AVAILABLE FOR VETERANS

Connect Transit offers free bus passes to McLean County active-duty military and military veterans (including National Guard and Reservists) under their Star Pass program. It is a zero-fare pass, which is Connect Transit’s way of saying “thank you for your service” to the men and women who have served to protect our freedom. The Star Pass provides free unlimited rides on all Connect Transit-provided transportation services. The Star Pass program is easy to access. Take a copy of your DD214, your driver’s license or state-issued identification card which has "veteran" printed on it, or some other document with your picture on it and verifies you are one of the eligible military service members or a veteran. Go to 351 Wylie Drive in Normal, just past the Farm and Fleet store on the west side of town. You will be required to fill out a short information form, show your veteran status information and get your picture taken. You will then be issued your Star Pass! The whole process takes only a few minutes. Thank you, Connect Transit, for your recognition of those who serve and for this great gesture of your gratitude for their service.

VA MEDICAL STAFFING EFFORTS PAY OFF AND CONTINUE

The Veterans Health Care Administration’s nursing workforce is one of the largest in the U.S. with more than 113,000 nurses. Almost 14% of VA’s nursing workforce are also veterans. Despite the large numbers, the VHA has been struggling, like other health care providers, to hire and retain nurses. However, from July 2022 to September 2022, the VHA has seen a net gain of over 2,000 nurses! The first quarter of fiscal year 2023 efforts have resulted in hiring 3,600 nurses. The VHA reports the hiring of LPNs, nursing assistants and RNs for VHA Community Living Centers is especially challenging. In the next four years, the VHA needs to hire, in each year over the next three years, over 10,000 RNs, 1,800 LPNs and 2,400 nursing assistants just to meet the current and projected growth and turnover. These numbers do not reflect the increased need which will result in implementation of the PACT Act. Visit www.vacareers.va.gov for more information and opportunities for careers at the VHA. One active, unrestricted state license allows VA employees to practice in any VA facility nationwide. Transfers from one VA facility to another with an open position are available with no loss of benefits. With VA’s integrated system, employees are free to explore new areas of career development and pursue opportunities anywhere within VA.