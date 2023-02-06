SUPREME COURT RULES ON DISABILITY CLAIM

The United States Supreme Court ruled 9-0 on a veteran’s claim for service-connected disability compensation to be back-dated to the date he left the military even though he did not file his claim until some 30 years later. The law governing the award of backpay indicates that backpay for a service-connected disability compensation claim will use the separation from military date if the veteran files a claim within one year of separation from service. The veteran in this case served in the Navy from 1977 to 1981. He claimed that he developed post-traumatic stress and bipolar schizoaffective disorder as a result of the injuries he experienced when the aircraft carrier on which he served collided with another ship. The claimant argued that his backpay award should go back to the date he left military service because his service-connected mental health conditions prevented him from filing a claim sooner. This claim is based on a legal concept known as “equitable tolling,” which propounds the rationale that he was not mentally able to file a claim before the time limit expired. The Supreme Court ruling stated that under the law, cases of death and awards to spouses or veterans’ children, or if new evidence of disability emerges, can trigger consideration of moving the backpay date to an earlier date. The opinion also said, “despite its attention to fairness, Congress did not throw the door wide open in these circumstances or any other.” In all but one instance, Congress confined retroactive benefits to the date the claim was filed if it was not filed within one year of separation.

REMINDER OF CHANGE IN TRICARE MAIL-ORDER Rx

Tricare users who receive prescriptions by mail, effective Jan. 1, need to confirm their refills before they are sent. This change could cause disruptions for millions of beneficiaries if they do not immediately respond to the confirmation messages and take the needed steps. Tricare patients were notified in December by Express Scripts, Tricare’s pharmacy benefits manager, that the Tricare mail order pharmacy program would stop sending refills automatically without any confirmation. Contact your Express Scripts service telephone number for more information and to ensure that your mail-order prescriptions continue to be sent on time.

INJURIES WHILE IN THE MILITARY

Q: I fractured by kneecap while in the Navy during the Vietnam era. I never filed a service-connected disability claim because I felt kind of “sheepish” over the claim because it happened while I was playing a “pick-up” game of basketball, not my military duty. Additionally, I was reluctant because while I was playing basketball and got injured, my counterparts in Vietnam were sacrificing their blood, sweat, health and maybe their lives while serving the same country. I have had some problems with the knee ever since it was injured. Can I still file a claim for the problems with my knee?

A: Yes! The truth is, what we were told when we entered military service is pretty much accurate. The military owns you 24 hours per day from the day you enter to the day you leave. You are under their control, and they decide what you do and cannot do. However, the military also is responsible for whatever happens to you during that same service time. If you were home on leave and broke your kneecap, that is still considered a service-connected injury and a claim could be filed. One of the few exceptions to that rule is if the injury occurred while you were committing a crime. If you decide to file a claim, you should obtain a copy of your DD214, a copy of your military medical records, any medical records from VA Health Care (if they treated the knee after you left the service) and any civilian medical records for treatment of you knee problem. Obtaining DD 214 and military medical records can be accomplished by completing the Standard Form 180 request for military records. These actions may take some time, so my recommendation would be to contact a certified Veterans Service Officer and get assistance in completing an “intent to file a claim” Form 21-0966. The filing of this form will provide a 12-month window for you to file your actual claim and will begin the clock running on any backpay award. The local Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs VSO, Michele Hansen-Hoback, is at the National Guard Armory at 1616 S. Main St. in Bloomington. Call 217-685-3248 to establish an appointment.