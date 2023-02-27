HONOR GUARDS CONTINUE PATRIOT DUTIES

Military rites at the death of a veteran are a very sacred, moving and respectful way for families, friends and fellow veterans to recognize the men and women who have served in the military when the United States of America needed them. Normal Post 635 and Bloomington Post 56 of the American Legion just concluded their second consecutive year when they conducted 100-plus military rites in our county. Many members of the local American Legion Honor Guard, as well as Honor Guards from the VFW and others, are over age 65, and younger men and women are needed to serve on the Honor Guard. If you do not belong to a veterans organization, find one that you are comfortable with and join it. These organizations at the local, state and national level work tirelessly for veterans rights and benefits. Young veterans, meet the “call of duty” you so bravely met before when you so unselfishly served!

LONGTIME HONOR GUARD MEMBER TURNS 90

Honor Guard member Gus Miller, who has been a member of the American Legion Honor Guard in Bloomington–Normal for 58 years, just had his 90th birthday. He was on the Honor Guard detail that conducted military funeral rites for Adlai Stevenson II in July 1965 at Evergreen Cemetery in Bloomington, and was pictured in The Pantagraph coverage of the funeral. Wish him well!

BLOOMINGTON FULL-TIME AND SEASONAL JOBS 2023

The City of Bloomington has full-time job vacancies and career positions like assistant city engineer in public works, business manager for arts and entertainment, entry-level patrol officers, firefighter/paramedic and others. Browse the bloomingtonil.gov job board for details and to apply. The Bloomington Parks & Recreation Department also has many seasonal positions available for aquatics coordinator, arena worker, boat attendant, custodian, golf attendant and many more. A seasonal job fair will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at Grossinger Motors Arena in downtown Bloomington. Browse "Seasonal Jobs City of Bloomington" and select "Seasonal Jobs City of Bloomington – Government Jobs" for more about the Bloomington Parks & Recreation Job Fair.

NATIONAL CEMETERY ADMINISTRATION RATED BEST

Each year the American Customer Satisfaction Index rates 400 companies in 47 industries and 10 economic sectors, including various services of federal and local government agencies. The objective of the survey is to measure customer satisfaction with a score of 0-100. The federal government ACSI score for 2022 was 66.3. The VA National Cemetery Administration received a 2022 score of 97, which is the highest score ever achieved by any organization by the ACSI since it began in 1994. This is the seventh consecutive year that NCA has had the best overall rating nationwide! The NCA rating was based on ACSI’s surveys of veterans and their families. The VA-provided services include a gravesite in any of VA’s National Cemeteries with available space, opening and closing of the grave, perpetual care, a government headstone, marker or medallion, a burial flag and a Presidential Memorial Certificate. Some veterans may also be eligible for burial allowances. NCA is now providing 94% of veterans with burial sites within 75 miles of their homes. In 2022 NCA laid 147,737 veterans and family members to rest. Additionally, the VA has a digital Veteran Legacy Memorial platform dedicated to the memory of more than 4.5 million veterans interred in VA’s national cemeteries and VA-funded state, territorial and tribal veterans cemeteries. The VLM allows family, friends and others to preserve their veterans’ legacy by posting tributes, uploading images and sharing their veterans' achievements, biographical information and historical documents.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

In these times of massive cultural change, the following quote seems even more important than it was during Lincoln’s time.

“The philosophy of the school room in one generation will be the policy of government in the next.” — Abraham Lincoln