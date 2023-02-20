The VA has an established research and development department that identifies gaps in care for VA patients and develops treatments, protocols and procedures to close the information and understanding gaps. For example, did you know the first successful liver transplant with the patient living more than a year after surgery was completed by the VA? VA researchers also implanted the first clinically successful implantable cardiac pacemaker. This research arm of the VA develops standardized procedures to help VA staff discover underlying causes of some veterans' health problems. The VA has researched and developed procedures and regimens for identifying elder abuse in its veteran patients. Elder mistreatment is a health care problem which continually rises as the elder adult population grows. Between 1 and 2 million Americans ages 65 and older have experienced mistreatment at the hands of those on whom they depend. The VA has developed and tested new techniques and processes to more quickly and accurately identify the signs of elder abuse by the Patient Aligned Care Teams at your VA clinic and medical centers. The study was conducted at several VA facilities and monitored and measured the new techniques. It showed that the new processes resulted in an improved percent of identifications of the abuse situations than have resulted from earlier efforts. The new program will be rolled out to other VA care facilities in the near future.

The VA has entered into new agreements with the National Federation of Federal Employees union. The official news release by the VA indicates “ …that these agreements will significantly expedite the hiring process of NFFE’s bargaining unit employees, which will help VA implement the PACT Act and deliver toxic exposure-related care and benefits to millions of veterans; allow NFFE’s bargaining unit employees to use an additional 160 hours of unpaid leave related to the birth of a child, adoption, or foster care; allow the president of NFFE to delegate “official time,” which will help NFFE grow and develop future leaders and successors.” The new agreements are part of VA’s broader efforts to support bargaining unit employees and execute President Biden’s Executive Order on Worker Organizing and Empowerment.” More than 9,000 of VA’s public servants are represented by NFFE, including VA nurses, medical officers, pharmacists and social workers. Over the past wo years, VA has taken several key steps to support those employees, including 1) reestablishing the National Partnership Council, a forum for open communication between labor leaders and VA leadership; 2) restoring official time for doctors, nurses, physician assistants and other Title 38 employees, meaning these employees can use work hours to conduct union business and advocate on behalf of their coworkers; 3) reestablishing yearly and semi-annual labor management meetings with VA union partners; and 4) including the unions in the decision-making process for critical employee-centric decisions, such as the creation of the VHA REBOOT Task Force to address employee burnout. These agreements, however, also provide significantly more power to the NFFE union and undermine those policies implemented during the previous administration, to make it easier to discipline and remove NFFE bargaining unit employees of the VA for cause and other policies which permitted employees to decide their union membership or not and provided more power to the VA to make improvement in VA services to veterans without having to negotiate the improvements with the NFEE. There seems to be a lot more in these agreements that will benefit the labor union and very little if any positive result for the veterans being served by the VA. More than 79% of all VA public servants are bargaining unit employees represented by the NFFE or other labor unions. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and other statistical services, between 10.7 % and 14.7% of the U.S. Labor Force is unionized. This rate, according to one statistical source, is the lowest rate of union participation in the last 70 years.