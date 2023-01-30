Veterans Corner: Army to improve recruiting; oldest Pearl Harbor survivor turns 105

REMINDER!

The combined Normal American Legion Post 635 and Bloomington American Legion Post 56 Honor Guard will hold a ceremony honoring the Four Chaplains and their remarkable acts of bravery and self-sacrifice on Friday, Feb. 3, at the McLean County Museum of History (the old McLean County courthouse). The ceremony will be held inside the museum in the courtroom and will commence promptly at 11 a.m.

ARMY MOVES TO IMPROVE RECRUITING

Military.com reports that three sources with direct knowledge say the Army is putting the finishing touches on a new ribbon to be awarded to soldiers who help convince someone to join the service. No date has been released for when the medal will begin to be awarded. This new medal is part of the Army’s broadening approach to recruiting new servicemembers. Additionally, the Army is emphasizing its streaming advertising to reach a younger demographic. Last year the Army spent $104 million on advertising, half of that going to digital advertising. However, the Army still ended 15,000 recruits under the projected need for recruiting new soldiers. The Army is bringing back its “Be All You Can Be” ad campaign but will focus on trying to convince Gen Z that military service does not hold them back in life, the idea being someone could potentially serve a short period of time and get out with benefits like the GI Bill for education and a generous home loan or have a career for life. Recruiting issues are a culmination of problems, including several largely out of the Army’s control – mostly an obesity crisis and low academic performance among young Americans disqualifying them from service.

OLDEST SURVIVOR OF PEARL HARBOR TURNS 105

A special event at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans heralded the upcoming 105th birthday of the oldest known survivor of the attack at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1947. Joseph Eskenazi of Redonda Beach, California, told reporters that “It feels great!” when he posed for pictures at the museum on Jan. 11 with his about to turn 5-year-old great-great-grandson, his 21-month-old great-great-granddaughter along with six other World War II veterans, all in their 90s. Joseph and the other six veterans were transported to the World War II Museum by the Soaring Valor Program, which is a project of actor Gary Sinise’s charitable foundation dedicated to aiding veterans and first responders. I highly recommend that all veterans and their families visit this fantastic museum, which consists of several large buildings with some of the finest displays and explanations about World War II that exist.

DID YOU KNOW?

According to the 2020 Census, Illinois has 608,035 veterans made up of 462,183 wartime veterans, 222,954 Gulf War, 189,116 Vietnam Era, 40,284 Korean War, 12, 483 World War II, and 145,852 peacetime veterans. There were 55,248 female veterans and 552,787 male veterans. Expenditures in Illinois by the VA and other agencies associated with veterans benefits contributed $2.4 billion for compensation and pension payments to veterans, $235 million for education and vocational rehab benefits, and over $2.7 billion in medical benefits for VA health care. There were 172,127 unique patients who had care provided through the VA health care programs. Nationally, veterans make up about 6.6% of the population while veterans in Illinois make up about 6.8%. Visit www.va.gov/vetdata/docs/SpecialReports/State_Summaries_Illinois.pdf for more demographic details about veterans in Illinois.