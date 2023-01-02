Normal-based unit arrives home from deployment to Djibouti

NORMAL — Approximately the last 200 soldiers from the Illinois Army National Guard's 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, based in Normal, arrived home in time to spend Thanksgiving and Christmas with friends and family, following a successful deployment to Djibouti in Africa.

The 404th MEB deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa in early 2022. During the deployment, they trained and operated with their Djiboutian partners as well as several other allies with forces in the Horn of Africa region.

Djibouti is a strategically important environment, a news release explained. It is close to the one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world, which has made it a place of interest for nations that rely on goods being shipped via water. There are few places in the world where different military installations from many different countries are clustered in close proximity.

The Illinois National Guard soldiers worked with military forces from the United Kingdom, France, Japan, Italy, Spain, Kenya, and South Korea as well as Djibouti.

The unit monitored and oversaw day-to-day operations and provided situational updates throughout East Africa. It supported operations in Kenya by preparing and conducting training for security forces, including explosive ordnance disposal training.

The unit's liaison officers strengthened the relationships with host nations and foreign partners. Illinois National Guard soldiers worked directly with multiple Djiboutian military organizations to stand up 10 language computer labs, implement six English discussion groups at Djiboutian military bases, and coordinate dozens of key leader engagements with senior Djiboutian officials. The 404th MEB also planned, coordinated and executed the East Africa Security Forum, which showcased CJTF-HOA capabilities to ambassadors and defense attaches from 13 East African countries.

The unit coordinated multiple aviation training exercises with French forces, including air-to-air refueling and joint missions over coastal waters. They coordinated U.S. to French training engagements in explosive ordnance disposal, aviation, pararescue, medical, logistics, military working dog teams and more.

Liaison soldiers in Kenya and Ethiopia worked at the U.S. Embassies there and became an important link between the Department of State and CJTF-HOA, arranging for important meetings and providing logistical support. They also had a liaison officer in Germany, expediting the flow between CJTF-HOA and its higher headquarters, AFRICOM.

The unit provided force protection to multiple locations across East Africa for more than 5,000 service members and Department of Defense personnel as well as over a billion dollars in mission critical assets. The soldiers conducted threat vulnerability assessments to identify risk to U.S. and Allied force and provided mitigation strategies and equipment.

The soldiers coordinated with other Army personnel as well as the U.S. Air Force, Marines and Navy to ensure force protection equipment was moved, installed and maintained, and that proper training on the equipment was conducted.

A team of soldiers conducted multiple demonstrations of counter unmanned aerial aircraft capabilities to foreign partners and dignitaries. These demonstrations consisted of drone detections and engagements. The team routinely met with foreign partners to discuss airspace and developments in unmanned aircraft systems around the world.

A team of Illinois National Guard communications experts successfully integrated multiple expeditionary tactical communication terminals to support operations for the CJTF-HOA and the East African Response Force. This ensured reliable voice and data communications. The team also reestablished an important digital connection for strategic operations in Africa.

The communications team conducted more than 60 missions across four countries on the African continent, ensuring reliable military communications for U.S. forces. They assisted in personnel recovery communications and with establishing persistent communication channels with U.S. personnel in Somalia. The team provided communication channels for security at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti and forward operating locations in East Africa.

The 404th MEB soldiers worked with the Djiboutian government and the U.S. Embassy in Djibouti to enhance an American Corner, a community building that allows Djiboutian citizens to learn about American culture, resume writing, the English language and how to operate computers and 3D printers.

The unit also completed the first-ever all digital personnel accountability exercise in East Africa. It processed more than 2,000 individual awards, managed evaluations for more than 300 task force service members, updated more than 30 policies and instruction documents, maintained accountability for more than 1,700 service members and worked with other services and the higher adjacent headquarters to ensure the Task Force has the right positions and people to accomplish its missions.

The soldiers participated in multiple military exercises while deployed, including African Lion 23, an all-domain, multi-national exercise on preparing forces for large-scale combat operations.

The 404th MEB also has medical experts, including a behavioral health team. The team strengthened and cared for the mental health and resilience of 5,000 service members and Department of Defense personnel while deployed. The Illinois National Guard behavioral health team and a Japanese military behavioral health team shared best practices and techniques. The team also facilitated strategic partnerships with the French Medical Command.

The medical team also assisted a U.S. Air Force civil affairs team and the Djiboutian Ministry of Agriculture with administering vitamins, deworming medications and anti-pesticide treatments to over 2,000 goats, hundreds of sheep, and dozens of camels. This helped support relations with the Djiboutian population and increased health of the animals that are a main source of food and income.

The Illinois National Guard soldiers also enhanced the Warfighter Recovery Network, improving the joint trauma care network, integrating trauma assets, facilitating options for evacuation with en route resuscitative care and validating health service support plans through site assessments.

The soldiers also operated the CJTF-HOA protocol team, which planned and executed more than 180 distinguished visitor engagements, ranging from hour-long office calls to multi-day extended stays on Camp Lemmonier. The team was tasked with coordinating the involvement of CJTF-HOA leadership and ensuring each visit and ceremony was conducted properly according to U.S. military and government protocols as well as foreign protocols.

