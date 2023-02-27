NORMAL — Illinois National Guard Commander Maj. Gen. Rich Neely was inducted into the College of Business' 2023 Hall of Fame at Illinois State University on Thursday.

Neely is also the adjutant general of Illinois. He is a 1989 graduate from the university. He also has a master's degree in public administration, policy and leadership from the National Defense University.

Neely was among five individuals inducted into the Hall of Fame. He offered advice to College of Business students during the ceremony.

He has served 38 years in the military in several command, staff and operational positions including principal deputy director of Air Operations at the Pentagon for the National Guard Bureau, where he oversaw intelligence, air, nuclear, cyber and space operations and the Air National Guard's chief information officer.

During his time at the National Guard Bureau, he served as chief of current operations, where he was the primary policy developer and planner for National Guard domestic operations and defense support to civil authorities and crisis management for federal interagency partners in support of the 54 states and territories.

Neely has deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He is also a national leader in cybersecurity and critical infrastructure as it applies to emergency management.

Best cities for military retirees Best cities for military retirees Highlights from the top 10 cities for military retirees Data and methodology