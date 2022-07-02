Nashville songwriter sharing stories of Central Illinois veterans

HEYWORTH — Nashville, Tennessee, songwriter Don Goodman said he’s truly doing heart-touching work for Freedom Sings USA.

On Friday, Goodman interviewed several Central Illinois veterans who met in Heyworth for a Zoom call, including Heyworth’s Paul Petry, who served in World War II, and Vietnam War vet David Henard, of Clinton. Through interviews like those, Goodman said he’s helped write 200 to 300 songs that share the stories of military service members and their families.

“It’s so cathartic,” said Goodman. “A lot of people don’t want to talk about their experience. A lot of people are suffering with PTSD and they’re still fighting that war.

“They’ll fight it the rest of their lives.”

He said the songwriting process enables veterans to say things they haven’t been able to discuss before, because they’re not just telling a story — they’re caught up in writing a song.

Later on, Goodman said he’s been told by wives and children of veterans that they were hearing some things for the first time.

“A little kid says to me, ‘wow, I think I know now why my dad cries sometimes,” he said.

Goodman added veterans have told him he’s saved their lives, or that “I had the gun in my hand. I was ready to pull the trigger.”

“More than once, coming through this program…. They just turned it around,” said Goodman. “I’ve seen it absolutely turn them around; they go from being totally reclusive to coming to shows and concerts and we’re performing their songs for them.”

He also said they’ve written for a whole class of female veterans.

Goodman said he’s been writing veterans' songs for nine years. He first got Operation Song started with Bob Regan, and that sprung into Freedom Sings USA, which is based out of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

He said they have not missed a weekly songwriting session on Wednesdays for seven years.

'Holy Huey' ride

On Friday, Goodman interviewed Henard exactly 45 years after he left the United States and went to war in Vietnam.

"That would be a damn good way to start a song," Goodman noted.

Henard, 78, flew helicopters for the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and went through flight school at Fort Wolters, Texas. He told Goodman he loved and trusted the Huey helicopter, especially the Charlie model for its wider rotor and blade.

“It just fit me like a glove,” Henard said.

When graduating from flight school, Henard recalled a speaker who said to “take your tense of humor with you (to Vietnam)…. You’re gonna need it.”

Goodman commented that’s as true as it gets.

However, there was one Huey run that would change Henard. In March 1968, during the Tet Offensive, the Army pilot took a helicopter out of maintenance. It was the only one available. He said he was flying at 1,000 feet of altitude and was five “clicks” from the station when the control stick hit him in the stomach.

Henard said the helicopter’s nose pitched up way too high, and his life flashed through his brain. He envisioned the vehicle would roll over and fall backward, hitting the ground nose first.

Instead, Henard said he felt a bright light behind him and above the helicopter, and then the control stick freed up enough so he could make a gradual descent.

Later on at base, Henard said he was drinking a beer when a maintenance officer told him he was the first crew to land after that kind of mechanical failure.

He explained that the control stick connects to a squash plate that tilts the plane of a rotor. Henard said too small of a bolt was installed in the squash plate, causing it to jam.

If the squash plate did not fail in the position that it did on the rotor, he said the incident would not have been survivable.

“I knew that God had intervened in this instance and my guardian angel gave me the external force that was needed to get that helicopter on the ground,” said Henard.

The experience later reaffirmed his faith in Christ, and Henard said he’s done his best to serve the Lord since.

For more information about Freedom Sings USA, go to www.freedomsingsusa.org.

