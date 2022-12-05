Murdoch retires from Illinois Army National Guard

NORMAL — Illinois Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 4 Chris Murdoch has retired after 30 years of military service.

Murdoch was an air and missile defense systems integrator warrant officer with the 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade of Normal.

On Nov. 5, he received a proclamation celebrating his career from Illinois State Rep. Dan Brady. Col. Kevin Little, commander of the 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, also presented Murdoch with a Meritorious Service Medal.

Murdoch comes from a military family. His maternal grandfather fought in the trenches in World War I, his father was a career naval officer, and all of his uncles served in the U.S. Navy.

Murdoch began his military career when he enlisted in the Navy in 1982 as a way to see the world. After graduating from basic training at Great Lakes Naval Training Center in North Chicago, he attended training as an aviation electrician's mate at the Naval Air Training Center in Millington, Tennessee. He then attended Aircrew Candidate School at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida, and Rescue Swimmer School at Naval Air Station North Island in California.

Murdoch joined his first squadron, Helicopter Combat Support Squadron One, in 1984 as a Sikorsky SH-3G Sea King helicopter crew chief and rescue swimmer. He transferred to HC-1 Detachment 6 onboard the USS Blue Ridge (LLC-19) in 1987. He accumulated 1,500 hours of flight time while he was there.

He volunteered to attend flight engineer training for the Boeing E-6A Mercury Airborne Three (VQ-3) at Naval Air Station Barbers Point in Hawaii. He accumulated more than 1,840 hours of multi-engine heavy jet crew time.

Murdoch left the Navy after the collapse of the Soviet Union and the end of the Cold War. After the Sept. 11 attacks he decided to serve again, joining the National Guard. However, he was told he was too old, and instead of a commissioned officer he became a warrant officer. He was then assigned to the 33rd Military Police Battalion Headquarters Detachment.

Murdoch served in Iraq as the Property Book Noncommissioned Officer from June 2006 to September 2007. Once he returned, he attended Warrant Officer Candidate School at Fort Rucker, Alabama. He was pinned as a warrant officer in June 2008.

He returned to Illinois and was called to flood duty as part of the 232nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, leading over 100 soldiers and airmen on the Mississippi River near Pleasant Hill in 2008.

Murdoch joined the 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade in 2010 during its transition from a chemical brigade in Chicago to a maneuver enhancement brigade, and its eventual relocation to Normal.

During Murdoch's time in the National Guard, he has participated in over a dozen Warfighter exercises as well as several training activities. He had dual expertise as both a 251A Army information systems technician and as a 140A Air and Missile Defense (AMD) Systems Integrator Warrant Officer, which is rare. He also participated in international exercises in Poland, South Korea and Malawi. He has supported numerous National Guard units, both inside and outside Illinois, with his Air Defense and ADA C2 Integration knowledge and expertise.

In 2020, Murdoch was deployed to Ukraine for over 10 months as part of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine. He provided doctrinal assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces while he was there.