Medal of Honor marks Bloomington veteran's grave 112 years after his death

BLOOMINGTON — Over 100 years after he died, Joseph A. Kimball is remembered and recognized as he was in life: a hero of the Civil War.

Dozens of veterans and family members gathered Saturday morning at Evergreen Cemetery, where Kimball is buried, to welcome a new Congressional Medal of Honor marker on his grave.

"It's almost overwhelming, and it's hard to put into words," said Betsy Tietz of Decatur, Kimball's great-grandniece.

She said, "I just had no idea that there was a Medal of Honor (recipient) in my family."

Ray Johnston works with the Medal of Honor Historical Society. During the ceremony, Johnston said Medal of Honor recipients receive a special marker on their graves from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Kimball, assigned to Company B of the 2nd West Virginia Cavalry, received the Medal of Honor on May 3, 1865, for his actions on April 6 of that year, when he captured the Confederate flag of the 6th North Carolina Infantry, a remarkable feat that Tietz said could easily have ended with Kimball's death.

"Of course it would be sacred ground," Tietz said. "Of course they would be protecting (their flag), and of course it would be more than one person protecting it.

"And to have the bravery, and to see that flag and to even act on that impulse, knowing that you could die with all the people around it, I'm overwhelmed. I'm just overwhelmed," she said.

Tietz, the unofficial historian in her family, said Kimball and his siblings had an especially close relationship because they grew up without a father, and their mother had died when they were young.

After the war, Kimball moved from West Virginia to Illinois, Tietz said. Kimball's brother-in-law, Brigadier General George Frederick Dick, who was Tietz's great-grandfather, moved his family to Bloomington, she said. Kimball died in 1910.

Johnston explained why it took so long to get the Medal of Honor marker on Kimball's Bloomington gravesite. He said that, about 30 years ago, someone noted that a Private Joseph Kimball's grave in West Virginia was supposed to have a Medal of Honor marker, but it did not. So, a marker was installed there.

Johnston said there was a mistake, though: "We determined that there were two Joseph Kimballs."

The other Joseph Kimball, Johnston said, was from Company C, and he did not earn the Congressional Medal of Honor.

"He was court martialed," Johnston said, "because he'd decided to take off for a couple of months."

Johnston said, "I got ahold of the cemetery ... submitted this information to both the Congressional Medal of Honor Society and the VA, and both concurred that this is the correct Joseph Kimball."

But the West Virginia family and the cemetery were not yet willing to give up the marker, Johnston said.

He explained that the VA owns the markers — they are only lent out to the families and cemeteries, and the VA can take them back at any time.

The marker is now with its rightful recipient, and Kimball's family has a proper place to honor his heroism.

"There's so much more depth now," Tietz said. "He was so much more involved in our history than before, in my eyes and in my mind and in what I knew."

Johnston said, "That's where we are today: honoring Joseph Kimball. The man deserves it. After (112) years. Thank you."

After the ceremony, Tietz said she wanted to spend some time at her great-granduncle's grave. "I brought some flowers," she said. "I just want to spend some time with him."