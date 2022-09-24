Livingston County WWII soldier to be buried with full honors

GRIDLEY — After nearly a century as an unidentified POW casualty, Private First Class John L. Ferguson's remains will return to Central Illinois for cremation and burial.
Ferguson, of Flanagan, who served in the Army Air Force during World War II, died in December 1942 at the Cabanatuan POW Camp in the Philippines after surrendering earlier that year and marching in the Bataan Death March. He was 20 years old.
Pfc. John L. Ferguson died in 1942 at the Cabanatuan POW Camp in the Philippines. His remains will be buried at the Gridley Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 1.
The
Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said in a press release that scientists examined the remains and used DNA, dental and ancestral records to identify Ferguson.
Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac is in charge of the funeral, which will take place with full military honors at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Gridley Cemetery.
Rick Baier, the funeral director, said Ferguson's remains will arrive Tuesday afternoon at Chicago O'Hare International Airport, where they will be escorted by two veterans groups,
Rolling Thunder and the Illinois Patriot Guard, to the funeral home.
Baier said the family requested Ferguson's remains be cremated. "He already has a headstone," Baier added.
"His ashes will be placed on his final stone and on his mom's and dad's graves," he said.
Pfc. John L. Ferguson died in 1942 at the Cabanatuan POW Camp in the Philippines. His remains will be buried at the Gridley Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Jeff Hastings heads
The Flag Man Mission, an organization that plants American flags at and around the burials of U.S. servicemembers.
In a press release, Hastings requested volunteers to help plant 1,200 to 1,500 flags along the funeral procession's route starting at 3 p.m. Thursday.
The press release also requested volunteers to help retrieve the flags at noon Sunday, Oct. 2.
Hastings can be contacted via email at
theflagmanmission@gmail.com or by phone at 618-409-0323.
