top story
WORLD WAR II

Livingston County WWII soldier to be buried with full honors

  • 0

GRIDLEY — After nearly a century as an unidentified POW casualty, Private First Class John L. Ferguson's remains will return to Central Illinois for cremation and burial. 

Ferguson, of Flanagan, who served in the Army Air Force during World War II, died in December 1942 at the Cabanatuan POW Camp in the Philippines after surrendering earlier that year and marching in the Bataan Death March. He was 20 years old.

Ferguson, J OBIT PIC 2.jpg

Pfc. John L. Ferguson died in 1942 at the Cabanatuan POW Camp in the Philippines. His remains will be buried at the Gridley Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said in a press release that scientists examined the remains and used DNA, dental and ancestral records to identify Ferguson. 

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac is in charge of the funeral, which will take place with full military honors at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Gridley Cemetery.

Rick Baier, the funeral director, said Ferguson's remains will arrive Tuesday afternoon at Chicago O'Hare International Airport, where they will be escorted by two veterans groups, Rolling Thunder and the Illinois Patriot Guard, to the funeral home. 

Livingston County WWII soldier's remains identified

Baier said the family requested Ferguson's remains be cremated. "He already has a headstone," Baier added. 

"His ashes will be placed on his final stone and on his mom's and dad's graves," he said. 

Ferguson, J OBIT PIC 1.jpg

Pfc. John L. Ferguson died in 1942 at the Cabanatuan POW Camp in the Philippines. His remains will be buried at the Gridley Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Jeff Hastings heads The Flag Man Mission, an organization that plants American flags at and around the burials of U.S. servicemembers. 

In a press release, Hastings requested volunteers to help plant 1,200 to 1,500 flags along the funeral procession's route starting at 3 p.m. Thursday. 

The press release also requested volunteers to help retrieve the flags at noon Sunday, Oct. 2. 

Hastings can be contacted via email at theflagmanmission@gmail.com or by phone at 618-409-0323.

+4 
Ferguson Photo 2.jpg

Ferguson

 PROVIDED BY DPAA

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

