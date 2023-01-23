LaHood announces U.S. Service Academy nominees

PEORIA — Congressman Darin LaHood nominated 17 men and women from Central Illinois to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Naval and U.S. Air Force Academy.

This is the first step to future evaluation and consideration for a potential appointment to either the U.S. Military Academy or U.S. Air Force Academy.

These nominations were made before the beginning of the new 118th Congress and reflect communities in the former 18th District of Illinois. Nominees completed an application process and interviews conducted by a panel of veterans and central and west-central Illinois community leaders.

The U.S. Service Academies will inform the final nominees of their admission decisions over the next four months. LaHood will open the application process for the 2024 Service Academy Nominations for 16th District Residents this spring.

The 2023 nominees are:

U.S. Military Academy at West Point: Elana Keyster, Dunlap High School; Nathan Maestas, Bloomington, Normal Community High School; Linden Neposchlan, Springfield High School; Suneet Shivraj, Peoria, Dunlap High School; and Lily Sturgell, Germantown Hills, Metamora High School.

U.S. Air Force Academy: Brianna Covington, Peoria, Richwoods High School; George Fish, Bloomington High School; Brannon Kelley, Athens, Sacred Heart Griffin High School; Nathan Maestas, Bloomington, Normal Community High School; Leah Meghrian, Peoria, Dunlap High School; Linden Neposchlan, Springfield High School; Andrew Reimers, Springfield, Sacred Heart Griffin High School; and Suneet Shivraj, Peoria, Dunlap High School.

U.S. Naval Academy: Marcus Daily, Princeville High School; Aidan Fraas, Jacksonville, Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy; Esteban Hedgespath, Dunlap High School; Joseph Hoffer, Washington High School; Victoria Killian, Bloomington, Normal Community High School; Aidan Lemons, Peoria, Notre Dame High School; Leah Meghrian, Peoria, Dunlap High School; Linden Neposchlan, Springfield High School; Andrew Reimers, Springfield, Sacred Heart Griffin High School; and Breanne Turner, Elmwood High School.

