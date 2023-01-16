Illinois' Outstanding Airmen of the Year; veteran funerals in 2022

Illinois National Guard names Outstanding Airmen of the Year

SPRINGFIELD — Three Airmen in the 126th Air Refueling Wing and one from the 182 Airlift Wing earned top honors during the Outstanding Airmen of the Year ceremony Jan. 7 at the Illinois State Military Museum in Springfield.

The 182nd Airlift Wing's Senior Airman Erik Kamphouy of Elgin was named Outstanding Airman of the Illinois Air National Guard. He was also the Outstanding Airman in 2022. He is an information technology specialist.

The 126th Air Refueling Wing's Master Sgt. Marcus Lollis of Shiloh was named Outstanding Noncommissioned Officer of the Illinois Air National Guard. He was also the Outstanding Noncommissioned Officer in 2022. He is an integrated flight control system specialist.

The 126th Air Refueling Wing's Master Sgt. Jacob Lider of Fairview Heights was named Outstanding Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Illinois National Air Guard. Lider was also the Outstanding Senior Noncommissioned Officer in 2022. He is the quality assurance manager for the 126th comptroller flight.

The 126th Air Refueling Wing's Senior Master Sgt. Nichole Peterson of Chicago was named Outstanding First Sergeant of the Illinois National Air Guard. She was also named First Sergeant of the 126th Air Refueling Wing in 2022. She is the first sergeant and a program administration officer in her civilian life with the National Geospacial Intelligence Agency in St. Louis.

Outstanding Airmen at the wing level are:

183rd Wing based in Springfield: Staff Sgt. Madeline McDevitt of Chatham, Outstanding Airman of the Year; Master Sgt. Kevin Mullins of Plainfield, Outstanding Noncommissioned Officer of the Year; Master Sgt. Joseph Bandy of Hillsboro, Outstanding Senior Noncommissioned Officer.

182nd Airlift Wing based in Peoria: Technical Sgt. Jamie Mahan of Chatham, Outstanding Noncommissioned Officer; Master Sgt. Benjamin Graser of Bethalto, Outstanding Senior Noncommissioned Officer; Master Sgt. Dawn Tavenner of Paxton, Outstanding First Sergeant.

126th Air Refueling Wing based on Scott Air Force Base in Belleville: Airman First Class Kimberly Bruning of Highland, Outstanding Airman.

Military honors teams helped with more than 3,000 funerals

SPRINGFIELD — In 2022, military honors teams supported more than 3,100 ceremonies for soldiers of the United States Army, the Army Reserve and the Illinois Army National Guard.

The military honors the legacy of veterans whether the member dies in service or due to age. The 3,100 ceremonies held in 2022 equates to about nine funerals per day.

Military funeral honors have traditionally been provided when the veteran is laid to rest. Providing those honors is a solemn duty undertaken by the men and women of the Illinois Army National Guard Funeral Honors Program. These soldiers serve the families of any deceased member of the Army in Illinois and provide support to military families in times of grief.

Since 2005, the Illinois National Guard MFH program has supported funerals for more than 62,000 veterans across Illinois. That is an average of 3,500 funerals each year. Four different years during that time span, the MFH Teams supported more than 4,000 funerals.

The program has 16 full-time soldiers and is based in Springfield. It has four satellite offices in Marion, Decatur, Macomb and North Riverside. The offices allow the teams to support funerals throughout the state, with limited travel time.

Request for support comes directly from the families, the funeral homes and the Casualty Assistance Center at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. The ceremonies are conducted at no cost to the families. Families that did not receive honors at the time of burial can request an honors team to perform a ceremony at a later date.

In 2023, funeral honors will continue to support as many requests as possible to recognize the veteran populations from World War II and the Korean and Vietnam wars.

For more information, contact Paul Kindred at 217-761-1766 or at 217-720-5610.