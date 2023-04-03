MARSEILLES — Four Illinois National Guard soldiers recently received Polish Armed Forces Medals.

Polish Army Col. Edward Chyla, commander of the Polish Territorial Defense Force Training Center, presented the bronze Polish Armed Forces Medal to four soldiers during a ceremony on March 25 at the Illinois Army National Guard's Marseilles Training Center.

The Polish Armed Forces Medal is approved by Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak. The Illinois soldiers received the medal for their work last May and June training Polish Territorial Defense Force Soldiers in Poland on mass casualty response and emergency medical care, use of the Javelin anti-tank system, and in sniper operations. Many of the Polish trainers have helped train Ukrainian soldiers as they fight off the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The four soldiers who received the medal include Drew Weaver, Elizabeth Hernandez, Albert Herda and Paul Herrick.

Capt. Weaver of Mahomet is commander of A Troop, 2nd Squadron, 106th Calvary Regiment in Pontiac. He is an Illinois State Police Trooper in his civilian life. He also served as the sniper officer-in-charge of the training team last year.

Sgt. Hernandez of Murphysboro is a senior medic for the headquarters of the 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment based in Marion and a Jackson County emergency medical technician in her civilian life. She also helped train Polish soldiers in mass casualty response and emergency medical care last year.

Sgt. Herda of East Dundee is an electrical worker for RPM Building Solutions of Crystal Lake in his civilian life and a medic for the headquarters of the 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment based in Marion in the military. He also helped trained Polish soldiers in mass casualty response and emergency medical care last year.

Sgt. 1st Class Herrick of Tinley Park is a full-time readiness noncommissioned officer for the 1st Battalion, 178th Infantry Regiment based in the General Richard L. Jones Armory on Chicago's south side. He is also a reconnaissance platoon sergeant in the 1-178th Infantry and assisted the Polish in Infantry training.

Chyla and his team conducted marksmanship training and observed U.S. Army range operations with Illinois Army National Guard 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers at Marseilles before presenting the medals. They also attended a Gold Star Mission Banquet later that evening. Several Polish soldiers traveled to Illinois last year to participate in the organization's annual Gold Star 500 bicycle ride.

