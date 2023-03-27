SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Army National Guard Solider Anthony McClain of Springfield was promoted to major in a ceremony on March 17.

The ceremony took place at the Illinois Military Academy on Camp Lincoln in Springfield. McClain has been in the military for 27 years.

McClain enlisted in the military in 1996, spending the next 14 years as an enlisted solider, receiving his commission through the Illinois National Guard Officer Candidate School in 2010. He has served in a variety of leadership and staff positions in the Illinois National Guard.

He was appointed security cooperation officer in March 2021, responsible for planning, coordination and execution of the State Partnership Program with Poland and the Homeland Defense Cooperation with the Israeli Homefront Command.

McClain was also appointed director of diversity, equity and inclusion for the ILNG in October 2021. As director, he provides strategic leadership and administrative oversight for maintaining a range of successful practices and initiatives for supporting an organizational climate that values and prioritizes equality, diversity and inclusiveness within the Illinois National Guard and Department of Military Affairs.

During the ceremony, McClain thanked the leaders he has worked with and those who challenged him throughout his career. He also thank his wife, Tarah, and his children, Amelia, Olivia, Joshua and Stephon, for their support.

McClain added that even though he is moving from a company-level leadership position to becoming a field-grade officer, his reasons for serving are still the same. He said he will continue to do his part to take care of this organization, move it forward and represent the Illinois National Guard honorably.

