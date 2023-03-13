BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Army National Guard Soldiers with Bloomington-based 176th Cyber Protection Team used their expertise to help African partners bolster their cyber defenses during Africa Command's Justified Accord 23 exercise.

The unit conducted the Defensive Cyber Operations Course in Nairobi, Kenya, during the exercise. Justified Accord ran from Feb. 10 through Feb. 23. It is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, this multinational exercise brings together more than 20 countries from four continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping missions, crisis response and humanitarian assistant.

This was the first time the defensive cyber elements were included in the exercise. Justified Accord also included an African Union academics course, a multinational field training exercise, a live-fire exercise, humanitarian assistant, and disaster relief projects.

Multinational forces including Kenya and Uganda focused on key cyber aspects such as incident identification, threat intelligence, artifact collection, containment and eradication.

Kenya hosted activities primarily in Nairobi and Isiolo, while Uganda and Djibouti provided venues for additional exercise events.

SETAF-AF, based in Vicenza, Italy, is U.S. Africa Command's lead agent for planning the Justified Accord exercise series conducted annually in East Africa. The group is responsible for coordinating all U.S. Army activities in Africa in support of U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa.

Activities include military readiness exercises across the continent, hundreds of security force assistance engagements, crisis response, and enduring posture support. These engagements strengthen partner networks in Africa, build partner capacity against regional and global security threats, and provide strategic access for U.S. forces in contingency operations.

Best cities for military retirees Best cities for military retirees Highlights from the top 10 cities for military retirees Data and methodology