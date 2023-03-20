SPRINGFIELD — Chief Master Sergeant Marlon Burton of Park Forest has been selected as the next Illinois Air National Guard State Command Chief Master Sargeant.

Burton is the senior enlisted leader of the 182nd Mission Support Group based in Peoria and the U.S. Department of Labor's Illinois State Director of the Veterans' Employment Training Service, or VETS.

Burton is replacing State Command Chief Master Sergeant Jennifer Aurora of Bloomington, who retired on March 1 from the U.S. Air Force after more than 34 years of service. Aurora had been the Illinois Air National Guard's senior enlisted leader since July 2020.

As Illinois State Directors of VETS, Burton directs many diverse programs for service members and veterans throughout the state including the Transition Assistance Progra, or TAP, and the Hire Vets Medallion Program, or HVMP, and works with other state and federal agencies to advance resources for service members and veterans.

He also runs a consulting business with his wife of 20 years, Jenna, that assists companies with leadership, staff development, team building and offers courses on diversity, equity, inclusion and access, unconscious bias, micro-aggressions, goal mapping, emotional intelligence, and coaching.

Burton said in a news release there is a crossover between his civilian work and military job, which includes mentoring Airmen and advising commanders on all enlisted matters. He plans to get out to each unit and let the airmen know he is there for them, to achieve their goals, whether they are civilian or military.

Burton also plans to reach out to the family readiness groups across the Illinois Air National Guard and listen to family concerns and aspirations. He has already established a realationship with the unit's family readiness leader, Kim Crouch, and aims to do the same across the Air National Guard.

Burton has been deployed to Germany, Saudia Arabia, and Jordan. He grew up in the south suburbs of Chicago and has always had a passion for mentoring and helping others.

In the military, Burton started in security forces then transitioning to safety and then human resources. He served as an Illinois Department of Corrections senior parole agent in the Chicago area for 10 years, managing a caseload of about 150 parolees, referring them to addiction and mental health treatment, and trying to chart a productive path forward. He said he learned to focus on those he did help and not give up on those who fell into the traps of a rough environment.

Then, Burton worked for 10 years with the U.S. Marshals Service before starting his job with the U.S. Department of Labor in July 2020. He said his civilian careers have involvied working in the communities, which is something that helps him do his part in drawing people into military service.

Burton added that he has learned to be resilient by balancing careers, family concerns, and prioritizing responsibilities for over 25 years. He and his wife Jenna raised four children: Alexa, who is now a kindergarten teacher; Anthony, a police offer; Amari, a senior at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a member of the 182nd Airlift Wing; and 16-year-old Aubrey, a junior at Southland College Prep Charter High School in Richton Park.